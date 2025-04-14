“I called out to Mutt and said, ‘How about this?’... It was a complete fluke": How Def Leppard created a rock anthem - with a little bit of divine intervention

News
By published

"Thank God we let that church choir in!”

Def Leppard - Rock Of Ages - YouTube Def Leppard - Rock Of Ages - YouTube
Watch On

Def Leppard got lucky - not once, but twice - during the making of one of their greatest hits.

The song is Rock Of Ages, from the band’s multi-million-selling 1983 album Pyromania.

While working on the track with producer Mutt Lange at Battery Studios in London, they knew they had something special.

Lange co-wrote the songs with the band, and always put a heavy emphasis on the lead vocal.

As Leppard singer Joe Elliott said of Lange: “Being the brilliant songwriter and arranger that he is, Mutt knew where you should leave space for the vocal.

“He’d tell us, ‘We don’t need frills - these songs will sound a lot more powerful if you leave spaces in them.’”

Def Leppard in 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Montfort)

Elliott explained how Lange directed guitarists Steve Clark and Phil Collen in Rock Of Ages.

“Mutt said, ‘Don’t be just chugging through it. Drop out here and there, so that when the guitars do come in, they’re like explosions.’”

The element of luck to this song came with two happy accidents, the first of which was something close to divine intervention.

“Most times, if you can get a chorus down first, the rest of it's easy,” Elliott said. “With this one, we had the basic track, but I didn’t have any lyrics written - just ‘da da da, doo doo doo’ melodies.

“Then we had a request from the studio guys: ‘Is it okay if this local church choir comes in to record for a day?’”

The band agreed. The choir had their time in the studio. And when the band returned to to work the following day, karma paid off.

“I was sitting on a couch near the mixing desk,” Elliott said, “and there was a hymn book that one of the choir had left behind.

“I don’t remember whether it was open on this exact page, or if I flicked through the book and found it - but I saw the name of this hymn: Rock Of Ages.

“It was a complete fluke. I called out to Mutt and said, ‘How about this?’ I started singing, ‘Rock of ages! Rock of ages!’ - and the look on his face was euphoric.

“So yeah - thank God we let that church choir in!”

The other stroke of luck came with the song’s intro, four Germanic-sounding nonsensical words, delivered in a silly voice by Mutt Lange: “Gunter gleiben glauchen globen!”

Def Leppard in 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Montfort)

As Elliott recalled: “When you’re stuck inside a studio day after day, you get cabin fever. And when that creeps in, funny stuff happens - like that intro.

“It wasn’t manufactured. It started out as a cue for when the guitars come in, because we didn’t have a vocal line.

“Mutt would count in with whatever words came into his head, and there were various versions that ended up on tape.

“One of them was about poppadoms, because Mutt loved Indian food.

“So we thought it would be funny to have one of these things as the count in for the song - and “Gunter gleiben glauchen globen” won the toss!

“I loved the humour in it. We knew people would hear it and go, ‘What the hell is that?’”

Joe Elliott compared it to the Led Zeppelin song The Crunge, a funk-inspired number that ends with singer Robert Plant parodying James Brown with the question: “Where’s that confounded bridge?’”

As Elliott put it: “A lot of rock bands would never do something like that because it wasn’t serious, but so what? It’s a bit of fun.”

Categories
Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott
Guitars Editor

Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

"It was ugly, like watching a divorce between four people. After a while, I had to get out": Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick on the recording of Abbey Road, track-by-track

"I said, “What’s that?” and they said, “It’s what Quincy Jones and Bruce Swedien use on all the Michael Jackson records": Steve Levine reminisces on 50 years in the industry and where it’s heading next

Baby Audio's Smooth Operator spectral balancing plugin goes pro

See more latest
Most Popular
smooth operator
Baby Audio's Smooth Operator spectral balancing plugin goes pro
Beatles Abbey Road Billboard on Sunset Strip
"It was ugly, like watching a divorce between four people. After a while, I had to get out": Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick on the recording of Abbey Road, track-by-track
YouTube Shorts
YouTube just added AI tools that makes musicians, library music and video editors redundant
Roger Taylor and Hank Marvin
“Every one of them said yes without hesitation": Hank Marvin and Roger Taylor have just remade a '60s classic for charity
CBS ticket prices report
Do you know where your money goes when you buy a gig ticket? A new report breaks it down
Kirk Hammett in 1996, playing Lollapalooza with Metallica lit from behind with his ESP single-cut.
“Every note counts and fits perfectly”: Kirk Hammett names his best Metallica solo – and no, it’s not One or Master Of Puppets
Two Notes Audio Engineering Reload II: the new reactive load box is described as a fully featured unit that
“Its mission is simple: unleash the power of any amplifier or line-level source without compromise”: Two Notes promises a “watershed” in tube amp control with the Torpedo Reload II
Mustard Native Instruments
“I’m looking forward to breaking it in on stage”: Mustard will be headlining at Coachella tonight with a very exclusive Native Instruments Maschine MK3, and there’s custom yellow Kontrol S49 MIDI keyboard, too
Brian Eno Windows 95
“The thing from the agency said, ‘We want a piece of music that is inspiring, universal, blah-blah, da-da-da...' and at the bottom it said 'and it must be 3 & 1/4 seconds long’“: Brian Eno’s Windows 95 start-up sound added to the US Library of Congress
Deals of the week
MusicRadar deals of the week: Enjoy a mind-blowing $600 off a full-fat Gibson Les Paul, £500 off Kirk Hammett's Epiphone Greeny, and so much more