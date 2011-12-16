The best DJ gear of 2011: speakers, headphones, mixers, apps and more

It's that time of year again: your DJ bookings have gone bananas and you're begrudgingly scouring the internet for quirky Christmas remixes and edits. So what are you going to spend your Christmas earnings on this year? Well, maybe some of the greatest DJ kit to come out of 2011…

After the jump we've got everything from the best mixer, controller, software, monitors and even iPhone and Android apps. So what are you waiting for?

Without further ado, let's crossfade over to slide one and show you 2011's mixer of the year.