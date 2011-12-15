The best music tech gear of 2011: synths, DAWs, plug-ins, keyboards, apps and more

As we reach the end of 2011, the music technology market is more diverse than ever. While the computer remains the hub of most people’s workflow, we’re also seeing more and more capable standalone hardware solutions. And of course, it’s now possible to make tunes on your phone or tablet.

This year’s best gear round-up celebrates this diversity; whether you’re sitting in a studio, standing on stage or commuting to work, great tools have been released to help you create music.

We’re guessing that you won’t agree with all of our selections (some of the calls were very tough to make) but we’d love to hear about the gear that you’ve rated highest this year, so do let us know.