The best guitar gear of 2011: guitars, amps, FX and more!

Although December 2011 has so far proven to be considerably less snowbound in MusicRadar's corner of the UK compared to the bleak conditions we experienced this time last year, the weather looks like it might be about to go crazy just in time to ruin everyone's festive travel plans.

However, do not despair! Our glass of eggnog is most definitely half full, and when the weather outside is frightful it's all the excuse we need to spend plenty of time wrapped up warm indoors, playing the guitar.

In fiscal terms at least, 2011 has been relentlessly awful for the vast majority of the population. Yet there is hope. History shows us that troubled times are often the backdrop to great art, so we await such compositions as Eurozone Freefall Blues and My Heart Is Just Another Empty Retail Unit with interest and wish you, in all seriousness, a healthy and prosperous 2012.

So, without further ado, MusicRadar presents the best guitar gear of 2011. Much as we enjoyed deliberating over the award for Best Plectrum On A Tuesday, we've simplified the categories this time around. Based on gear reviewed by Guitarist and Total Guitar, and equipment that we've had first-hand experience of here at MusicRadar, here's an all-killer, no-filler guide to the finest guitar products of 2011, complete with honourable mentions and links to in-depth reviews.

Kicking things off with a bang, it's the award for the best electric guitar of 2011...