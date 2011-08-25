Mesa/Boogie announces Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five head

In one of the century's biggest no-brainers so far, Mesa/Boogie has announced that it is bringing the sound that has defined hard rock and metal over the last 20 years to the lunchbox amp format.

Following the considerable success of the TransAtlantic TA-15 and TA-30, the Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five head is a 10/25-watt switchable amplifier head powered by a pair of EL84 power tubes.

Here are the official specifications:

All-aluminium chassis - black crinkle powder coat and polished diamond plate

Iconic Recto tone and styling in an ultra-compact 'Mini' design - 12 5/8 (w) x 6 3/4 (d) 5 7/8-inch (h)

Weighs only 12 pounds!

Custom designed and hand-crafted in Petaluma, CA

Dyna-Watt™ power amp featuring channel assignable, Multi-Watt technology providing two power levels with different wiring configurations via independent 10/25-watt power switches: Choose two power tubes operating in Class A/B triode for a sweet, liquid feel at lower volumes, producing 10-watts, or two tubes operating in Mesa's patented Dyna-Watt Class A/B Power for maximum power, punch and tighter attack, producing 25-watts

All-tube amplifier: 2 x EL84 power tubes & 5 x 12AX7 preamp tubes

Fixed Bias for consistent, maintenance free performance

Two fully independent channels with four style modes: Channel one features Clean or Pushed modes, channel two features Vintage High Gain or Modern High Gain modes

Each channel features a Multi-Watt power switch (10/25 Watts) and independent gain, treble, middle, bass, presence & master controls

All-tube, fully buffered FX loop with true 'hard' bypass switch that fully removes FX Loop from signal path

One-button footswitch (channel one/two)

Padded gigbag w/strap

1x12 Slant and 1x12 Straight cabinets are available to accompany the Mini Rectifier head and create a cute mini-stack. No pricing information has been announced yet but we expect the Mini Rectifier to be priced in the same ballpark as the TransAtlantic.

This is one small amp that could be huge. Visit Mesa/Boogie to see and hear the Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five head in action on video.