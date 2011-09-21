Propellerhead announces 'pay what you want' Reason 6 upgrade

Reason 6: how much are its new features worth to you?

Now here's an interesting decision from Propellerhead Software: the company has announced that, for a limited time, registered users of both Reason and Record (Duo owners, in other words) will be able to choose their upgrade price to Reason 6. The only stipulation is that the minimum charge is $1.

Explaining his company's thinking, Propellerhead Software CEO Ernst Nathorst-Böös said: "Every time Propellerhead make an update, this triggers an interesting and healthy pricing discussion among our customers, so this time we're turning the tables and leaving the decision to the musicians themselves.

"We have built what we think is a really valuable update, including, among other things, three super high-quality effect devices that alone are well worth our regular upgrade price, but that's just what we think. The decision is now yours."

This is an interesting challenge to existing users, who will now be forced to assess the value of what's on the table. If you're a Reason/Record owner, we'd love to hear how much you plan to pay.

Official details of the promotion are as follows:

The Pay What You Want offer for the Reason 6 upgrade is extended to all registered owners of both Record and Reason (Duo) with a Propellerhead Ignition Key. The promotion starts upon Reason 6's release on September 30 and goes through October 31, 2011. Duo users may purchase the upgrade as a download directly from Propellerhead's online store propellerheads.se/shop, paying from €1.00/$1.00 to anything they choose. Owners of Reason who do not own Record can purchase the boxed upgrade for €149/$169. After the promotion has ended, Duo users will be able to upgrade at the regular Reason 6 upgrade price. All details are here: propellerheads.se/paywhatyouwant/

Reason 6 is released on 30 September.