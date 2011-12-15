10 great Christmas edits and remixes
Mix like Saint Nick
Fitting something festive into your DJ set isn't the easiest thing to do, especially when there haven't been any decent Christmas songs for about 20 years.
But fear not, for over the next few pages we'll introduce you to 10 of our favourite remixes and edits. These make adding a touch of festive fun and funk a cinch, and will stop you being DJ Scrooge this Christmas.
Elvis Presley - Blue Christmas (Spankox Remix Highpass Radio Edit)
Small tweaks to thicken up the beats work well, but unfortunately the king’s voice is wobblier than ever thanks to some vicious vocal warping. One for the end of the night.
Brenda Lee - Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (DJ IMG remix)
Aside from a few timing issues, the big 808 style kicks and claps give this Chrimbo classic a beefy big-beat edge. Maybe add your own 2Live Crew style raps during the sax solo?
Paul McCartney - Wonderful Xmas Time (Willy's D&B Yuletide Remix)
Who would have thought this friendly Christmas classic could be carved into a D&B bootleg that's so much fun? Big crunchy beats and a cheeky slice of synthed up Macca. Nice!
Theme from the Snowman (Mic Macs remix)
Simple and effective, Mic Mac adds a beat and let’s the tounge-in-cheek. festive hip-hop fun speak for itself.
Louis Armstrong and Velma Middleton - Baby, It's Cold Outside (Mulato Beat Remix)
Another fantastic slice of remix-mas from the Christmas remixed album. MPC style beats and some lovely call and answer vocals from the growling Louis Amstrong and sultry voiced Velma Middleton. Lovely.
Lou Rawls - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Awayteam Remix)
No idea who the Awayteam are or when this tasty remix was done, but it’s a chillout delight and could easily be twisted into a nice abstract EDM DJ set.
Last Christmas (Holmes Price Edit)
There are so many Last Christmas edits out there in every genre you can imagine, but this is a groovy, synthed-up treat. Festive funk at its finest!
Dean Martin - Jingle Bells (Dan The Automator Remix)
From the fantastic Christmas Remixed album comes this gritty, beat-fuelled remix of a holiday classic. Freshen up those Yuletide tracks in your bag with this neat twist on a classic.
Duck Sauce vs The Loose Cannons - Barbra Christmas
Simply replacing the 'Barbra Streisand' lyric with 'Father Christmas' is a cheap gag, but it’s a guaranteed winner on the dancefloor over the Xmas period.
Chris Rea - Driving Home For Xmas (Revenge Edit)
Classy, smooth vibes that we have come to expect from the Revenge. This one will groove along nicely in your downbeat disco sets and will no doubt become a festive DJ staple. Our pick of the bunch!
Note: You have to click through to the Soundcloud website to hear the track as embedding has been disabled.