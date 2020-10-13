Epiphone's Hummingbird Performer PRO acoustic-electric gets a $50 discount

Fancy treating yourself to a new acoustic guitar but don’t have a huge amount of money to spend? Well, if your budget can stretch to a mere $400, we have good news for you, as Guitar Center has knocked $50 off the usual list price of this desirable Epiphone Hummingbird Performer Pro.
Modeled on the Gibson Hummingbird PRO, this acoustic-electric features the same distinctive scratchplate flower design as that iconic guitar, with a bold ebony finish and split parallelogram fretboard inlays completing the stunning look.
However you want to play it, this guitar delivers a deeply satisfying experience. Unplugged, its natural, balanced tone really hits the spot. Fancy cranking up the volume? The Hummingbird PRO’s Shadow ePerformer preamp and Shadow NanoFlex pickup system will be more than up to the task.
And the rest of the Hummingbird PRO’s spec is equally impressive: the guitar’s mahogany neck features a classic SlimTaper D profile and a 24.75” scale length that provides exceptional comfort and playability, while the combination of a spruce top and mahogany sides gives the guitar a genuinely premium feel.
Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99
With its spruce/mahogany construction and decorative flower scratchplate design, the Hummingbird PRO is a truly lovely guitar. And it sounds pretty special, too, delivering a sweet, balanced tone.View Deal
