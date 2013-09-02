New drum gear of the month: review round-up (September 2013)
Truth Custom Drums Brass Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A real one-off, rather special snare drum, well built and with impressive sounds."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Truth Custom Drums Brass Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 219)
Yamaha Live Custom Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Built with Yamaha's usual attention to detail, the Live Custom is a powerful new addition to the market."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Live Custom Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 219)
Meinl Byzance Vintage Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Byzance is home to many of Meinl's more creative designs. As such, all four of these cymbals are beautifully made and full of character."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Vintage Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 219)
Evans Level 360 Drumheads
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With this evolution of its design process, Evans has launched a true revolution in drum heads."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Evans Level 360 Drumheads review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 219)
Rhythm Tech Eclipse Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The sound is quite impressive (especially considering its reduced dimensions), but any potential purchaser should consider the additional cost of a protective case."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rhythm Tech Eclipse Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 219)
Truth Custom Drums Maple/Walnut/Acrylic Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The price is against it, but this is a characterful, warm snare with a genuinely unique sound and style."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Truth Custom Drums Maple/Walnut/Acrylic Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 219)