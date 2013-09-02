New drum gear of the month: review round-up (September 2013)

MusicRadar's sister publication Rhythm - the UK's best-selling drum magazine - publishes the best independent reviews of new drum gear.

We've collected all the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and other drum-related gear reviewed in the last month.

All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 219, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"A real one-off, rather special snare drum, well built and with impressive sounds."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Truth Custom Drums Brass Snare review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 219)