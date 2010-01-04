NAMM 2010: Mapex introduces Voyager Series drums

PRESS RELEASE: Mapex USA announced the introduction of the Voyager Drum Set Series, an entirely new entry-level product line for 2010.

All Voyager drum sets are packaged to be "ready to go" and include a full set of all-new Mapex 330 Series Hardware, a padded throne, an optional set of Mapex Cymbals, and a setup and instructional DVD. The all-basswood drums feature newly designed appointments, including lugs, mounts, badges, and bass drum claws.

The Voyager features 7.2mm, basswood shells with newly designed, low mass lugs. These small profile lugs are mounted to the shell using only a single point of contact, minimizing the holes drilled into the shell and thereby enhancing resonance. Voyager Series drums also Remo drumheads, including a self-muffling bass drum batter head.

The Voyager's bass drum claws are newly designed to be low in profile and include cushioned gaskets to protect the bass drum hoops. The bass drum's tom mount features new styling and a recessed adapter to accommodate an optional cymbal arm.

All Voyager drum sets feature newly designed Mapex 330 Series Hardware. The 330 Series Cymbal Stand features Multi-Sustain Cymbal Felts which allow players to use any combination of plastic or felt on their cymbal stands for more precise cymbal sustain. All sets include a T250A padded throne, and a Mapex 330 Series straight cymbal stand, snare stand, hi-hat stand. and bass drum pedal.

Mapex Voyager drum sets also include an instructional setup DVD, hosted by Drumming's Global Ambassador and Mapex Artist, Dom Famularo.

Voyager is available in Black, Burgundy, or Snow White covered finishes and three 5-piece configurations: Standard/VR5255TCZ (22x18 bass drum, 12x9 and 13x10 tom toms, 16x16 floor tom, 14x5.5 snare drum), Fusionease/ VR5245TCZ (22x18 bass drum, 10x8 and 12x9 tom toms, 14x14 floor tom, 14x5.5 snare drum) and Jazz/VR5045TCZ (20x18 bass drum, 10x8 and 12x9 tom toms, 14x14 floor tom, 14x5.5 snare drum). MSRP for Voyager sets start at $729.00.

An optional Mapex cymbal pack is also available with Voyager kits. The pack includes a set of 14-inch hi-hats and an 18-inch crash/ride.

The Voyager Series replaces the Q Series product line, which has been discontinued.

