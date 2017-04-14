Dirty South's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro X
“I started out on Cubase because I used to build my own PCs. Eventually I just got tired of the viruses and made the switch to Mac and Logic.
“I like the idea of working outside the box and have tried putting tracks together with a summing mixer, but staying inside the box with Logic is so easy and the results are just as good.”
Arturia Jupiter-8V
“I’d love to get a collection of old-school synths. Haha! Even if I could afford them, there are still 30 or 40 years of abuse to deal with.
“I’ve never owned a real Jupiter-8, so I have no idea if this sounds ‘as good’. Does that even matter? This is a fantastic synth and that’s way more important than a few missing Hertz.”
Soundsdivine MM+ Library for Kontakt
“Another analogue remake, but another one that sounds incredible. I defy anyone to listen to this and not be inspired. And it only costs 49 bucks!
“It’s worth giving a mention to Kontakt, too - so easy to use, and the quality of the libraries just seems to keep getting better and better.
Waves Mercury Bundle
“Back when I first started making music, having this many top-quality production tools would have blown my mind! Of course, these days, most studios will have Waves plus a whole bunch of other stuff as well. We’re getting greedy!
“It’s hard to pick a favourite, but the L2 does get a lot of use; especially on the mix bus.”
Sonic Academy Kick 2
“If I’m being completely honest, I think we’ve gone too far when it comes to drums; I’ve got folders and folders full of sounds, and if you’re not careful, you can end up wasting time making decisions when you should be making music instead.
“Having said that… you do have to spend time on your kick - I can easily eat up half a day on this one plugin, but the results are always worth it.”
The new Dirty South single, Drift, is out now on Phazing Records.