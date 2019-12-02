Cyber Monday music deals 2019: the latest deals for musicians – huge savings on guitars, music tech, drums and more here

Cyber Monday is almost upon us and, as always, there's an absolute bounty of amazing deals for musicians on offer.

The sheer volume of Cyber Monday deals for musicians can be overwhelming, so we’re here to help arm you with all the latest information you need to bag that dream guitar, invest in a new drum kit, score a new laptop for music-making or pick up some plugins to supercharge your next track.

Many of the deals we're posting are selling out fast, so we'll be updating this hub around the clock. If you see a deal you like, it may not last long - get involved!

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.com - new Cyber Monday deals every day

- new Cyber Monday deals every day Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

- new Cyber Monday deals every day GuitarCenter.com - loads of great Cyber Monday deals for musicians

- loads of great Cyber Monday deals for musicians Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on music gear

- save up to 74% on music gear SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products

- score savings on thousands of products Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment

- make big holiday savings on music equipment MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code CYBERWEEK19

- save up to 15% with code CYBERWEEK19 Walmart.com - great deals on music gear

- great deals on music gear Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops

- top deals on iPads and laptops Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on

- black Tag tech sale now on PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software

- up to 95% off the latest music-making software Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!

- daily deals, free plugins and more! Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles

Cyber Monday coupons: save up to 18%

Save up to 15% off orders at Musician’s Friend

There’s a sweet deal to be had on over 20,000 products at Musician’s Friend: spend $49+ to get 10% off your order, or $99+ to receive 15% off. Simply use the code CYBERWEEK19 at the checkout!View Deal

18% off guitars, drums and more at ProAudioStar

You can save 18% off any new music gear with the code CM18, and 5% off already-discounted gear using the code CM5. Be aware that these codes won’t work on everything, but it’s definitely worth a go at the checkout.View Deal

Our top Cyber Monday music deal picks

Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend

Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal

SOLD OUT Ibanez AZ242FTSG now $899.99| $400 off

Our favourite Ibanez deal yet – the AZ Series was only launched last year to widespread acclaim and this is an absolutely stunning example at a genuinely great price. AZ roasted maple neck and fretboard, Gotoh locking machine heads, stainless steel frets, Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups and dyna-MIX switching style. What a spec for $899! View Deal

ESP LTD EC-1000 Koa Natural now $599| $449 off

The best LTD we've seen yet! The EC-1000 pro spec guitar with a stunning koa top on its mahogany body. Features include an eboby 'board, Seymour Duncan Jazz and Custom 5 pickups. Tonepro locking tailpiece. This is an incredible deal! View Deal

Hagstrom Super Swede in Vintage Sunburst now $399| $335 off

Stand out from the crowd with this Swedish design classic at a crazy discount. This is Hagstrom's flagship model with Custom 58 Alnico pickups boasting flexibility via coil-splits. Hagstrom’s H-Expander truss rod and Resinator fretboard gives added flexibility. View Deal

G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy: $449 $299 at Musician’s Friend

Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. With a whopping $150 chopped off the asking price, this is one of the best bargains we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2 now $499| $350 off

This is an outrageously good spec for the money – a rock and metal machine with mahogany body, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with a hand-rubbed urethane back finish and wrap-around heel for comfort. A classic pairing of Seymour Duncan JB and 59 humbuckers will give you monster tones too! View Deal

ESP LTD MH-400NT in Natural Satin: only $409.99!

Featuring a mahogany body, 3-piece maple neck and a Pau Ferro fretboard which complements the Natural Satin finish wonderfully, this awesome electric guitar is now almost half off over at ProAudioStar.



View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus: $699 , now $549

This Epiphone not only has the looks - thanks to a gorgeous flame maple top - but it has tones to die for, too, with made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots. Sub-$1,000 Les Pauls don’t come much better than this, especially with $150 off the asking price at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Novation Circuit Mono Station $499 $275 at ProAudioStar

The combination of a solid analogue sound engine and uniquely powerful sequencer have always made the Circuit Mono Station worth considering, but that $224 discount puts it in impulse purchase territory.View Deal

Arturia MatrixBrute synth: $2,299 $1,349.99 at ProAudioStar

A great opportunity to get a genuine analogue supersynth in your studio. The MatrixBrute is a no-comprise, Moog-like monosynth, and is currently being sold at a staggering $949 discount.View Deal

Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system: $249 $199 at Sweetwater

The best guitar wireless system you can buy just got even better, thanks to this tasty discount over at Sweetwater. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.View Deal

Vox AC15 hand-wired amp: $600 off at Sweetwater SOLD OUT

Hurry and get this AC15HW1G12C combo for almost half-price right now at Sweetwater. Famous for its boutique vintage flair and rich sense of history, this tonesome Vox combo won't hang around for long.View Deal

Choose two TC Electronic pedals for $75 @Guitar Center

Mix and match from your choice of 16 TC Electronic effects pedals. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever FX you crave, you'll find something that floats your boat with this unmissable Cyber Monday guitar effects deal.

View Deal

Waves Berzerk distortion: was $99, now FREE

Nothing beats a 100% reduction, combine that with a brand new product and you have a winner. Claim your free version of Waves Bezerk distortion plugin now.View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle: was $599, now $399.95 @Amazon

This excellent electronic drum set bundle includes apair of drumsticks, Samson SR350 Headphones and a 10ft Hosa 3.5mm interconnect cable for hooking up a music player. What more do you need to start playing drums today?View Deal

Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99

Bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.View Deal

Ableton Live 10 Suite: was $749, now $562

Sweetwater has dropped the price on one of the most popular DAWs for the holidays, there are plenty of deals on upgrades, but if you want to start afresh, then you can save $187 on Ableton Live 10 Suite.View Deal

PreSonus Studio One 4.5 Pro: was $399.95, now $199.98

Studio One 4 takes another step forward with the addition of Harmonic Editing, Patterns and the XT instruments. Get 50% off this hugely popular DAW this Cyber Monday at Sweetwater.View Deal

MXR EVH 5150 Limited Katakana Edition Overdrive Pedal

Get the legendary Eddie Van Halen overdrive tones and the some of the best hi gain metal sounds around for just $129.99 in the Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale.

View Deal

Supro David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone Electric Guitar

This was a desirable guitar before but with $300 off? It's a lot of cool for $699. It's based on Bowie's own 1961 Supro Dual Tone, featured on his Reality album. A fitting tribute to a legendary artist. View Deal

Fender Player Telecaster: was $674.99 now only $574.99

Get your hands on an authentic Fender Telecaster this Cyber Monday for just over $500. With a classy Silverburst finish and A-class tone, this guitar would be more than a worthy purchase.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Candy Red Burst SOLD OUT

A versatile Strat at a brilliant price - save $125 on this great Fender all-rounder with an alder body, pau ferro fretboard and HSS pickup for a wide range of tones on tap. View Deal

Hagstrom Fantomen Exclusive Gold Hardware White

The result of an unholy communion between the super Swedes at Hagstrom, Ghost's Papa Emeritus and his Ghouls, this is a stunning guitar at a stunning price. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch Intel Core i5: $1,299 $1,099.99 @Amazon

If you're looking for something a little more portable for music making on the go, we'd recommend trying this 13-inch MacBook Pro with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, currently being offered with a $150 discount.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299.99 at Musician's Friend

With its spruce/mahogany construction and decorative flower scratchplate design, the Hummingbird PRO is a truly lovely guitar. And it sounds pretty special, too, delivering a sweet, balanced tone. All things considered, 20% off the usual price is an excellent deal.View Deal

Roland V-Drums TD-17KV Electronic Drum Set: $129.99 off!

This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth.View Deal

Songmaker Kit: was $649.95, now $454.97 | save 30%

The Songmaker Kit contains a Seaboard Block, a Lightpad Block M and a Loop Block. The two former devices serve as expressive keyboard and pad controllers, with the latter being used to control recording and sound switching features. Additionally, you get a Snapcase that can be used to house the Blocks and keep them safe when you’re on the move.View Deal

Moog Sub Phatty: was $799, now $549.99

A truly stimulating instrument that punches above its weight to live up to the Moog legacy and hey, it's an absolute snip at this price.View Deal

Novation Launchpad X: $199.99 $169.99 at Sweetwater

Still the king of affordable Ableton Live pad controllers, the Launchpad X comes with an upgraded feature set and feels better than ever. At this price, it's cheaper than ever, and comes with a free sleeve, too.View Deal

Get $500 off Supro's 1650RT Royal Reverb guitar amp

If you want power, style and classic tones in one affordable package, then this amp is for you. Killer features include tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, plus Supro's ace blue rhino hide tolex covering.View Deal

Martin Special 000 X1AE electro acoustic: $499.99

Looking for a new acoustic and have $500 in the budget? Save $100 on this excellent folk-size 000 Martin and bag a top guitar for less than $500.View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99

Another highly respectable option for beginners, with a short 24" scale which will make getting up and running as easy as possible.View Deal

More of the best Cyber Monday music deals

Laptops

Dell XPS 15 Core i7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, £2,168.99 £1,749

This Core i7 XPS 15 model pushes the storage and RAM to the max and comes with the added bonus of a 4K UHD display. If that's not enough, how does a £419.99 discount grab you?View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Core i9, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, £2,518.99 £1,999

It's hard to know where to start with this machine - a premium XPS 15 laptop that comes with all the trimmings. By which we mean a Core i9 processor, loads of storage and RAM and a mammoth £519.99 discount.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop: $1298.99 $448.99

Looking for a cheap laptop for music making? This HP model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and is currently available with a massive Cyber Monday discount.

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB: $2,399 $2,199 at B&H

If you want to spend as little as possible on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is about as good a deal as you're likely to find. You'll get a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512 SSD. A great machine for music making, and with $200 off.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB: $2,799 $2,599 at B&H

A seriously good music-making laptop at a seriously reduced price. You can save $200 on this 16-inch MacBook Pro, which packs a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 8-core processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB drive. You'll never look back.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB: £2,300 £2,179 at BT

2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor? Check. 16GB RAM? Check. 512GB SSD? You betcha. £120 discount? Yes! UK Apple fans can grab this new 16-inch MacBook Pro at a £120 discount, which is pretty impressive when you consider that it's only just been released.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB: £2,799 £2,539.68 at BT

If you want your 16-inch MacBook Pro game to be super strong, check out this Core i9 model with 2.3GHz processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. A saving of more than £259 makes it a deal that you need to check out.

View Deal

iPads and iPhones

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB: £629 £549 at Argos

A tasty £80 discount on this 2018 iPhone, which has a 6.1-inch display and comes with 64GB of storage. If you want a phone to make music on, this will hit the spot while being a little easier on your wallet.View Deal

Apple iPad,10.2-inch, WiFi, 128GB, Space Grey £449 £399

If you want the latest version of the entry-level iPad but don't want to compromise on storage space, this is the model to go for. 128GB is enough for a lot of music-making apps and files.

View Deal

Guitars

Danelectro 59X12 12-String Electric Guitar: only $429

Danelectro calls the 59X12 their best sounding 12-string ever. And at only $429 there's ever been a better time to finally own a 12-string!View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition 1966 G-400 PRO: $429 , now $349

Available in Cherry or Black, this SG is the real deal for a bargain price. You get the classic horned mahogany body and Silm Taper set mahogany neck, teamed with a pair of high-output Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, ideal for getting your Iommi on.

ESP LTD M-400 in Natural Satin: over $300 off!

This Seymour-Duncan loaded electric guitar is built for the recording and performing guitarist. And now with over $300 off, there's never been a better time to get your hands on it! Act fast to secure this awesome guitar before the crowd.

View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition Slash Firebird now $599| $300 off

When this guitar was released it retailed at $899 so this is a real steal for a limited edition model – only 900 have been made – and this is an exceptionally good one. AAA flame maple top, Seymour Duncan Slash open-coil humbuckers and the nice touch of Sprague Orange Drop capacitors on the tone controls just like the man himself. View Deal

Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2 now $499| $350 off

This is an outrageously good spec for the money – a rock and metal machine with mahogany body, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with a hand-rubbed urethane back finish and wrap-around heel for comfort. A classic pairing of Seymour Duncan JB and 59 humbuckers will give you monster tones too! View Deal

ESP LTD EC-1000 Koa Natural now $599| $449 off

The best LTD we've seen yet! The EC-1000 pro spec guitar with a stunning koa top on its mahogany body. Features include an eboby 'board, Seymour Duncan Jazz and Custom 5 pickups. Tonepro locking tailpiece. This is an incredible deal! View Deal

Schecter C-1 Translucent Black: was $599.99 , now $499.99 SOLD OUT

Raise hell with this iconic metal guitar from Schecter Guitar Research. Fitted with EMG 81/85 pickups and satin chrome hardware, this guitar offers both looks and tone.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Midnight Blue: was $599.99, now $499.99

SOLD OUT

The C-1 Platinum in Satin Transparent Midnight Blue is both dark and stunning. Kitted with EMG pickups, this axe is beautifully deadly. Own it today for under $500.View Deal

Jackson Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6: only $449.99

This immense, Misha Mansoor-designed axe is a stunning piece of equipment. Don’t miss your chance to get one with this top Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Martin Custom D Classic Mahogany: was $1,199, now $949

It would be easy to spend four times as much as this on a Martin acoustic, but this budget option - currently $250 off -

looks and sounds impressively close to the classics.View Deal

Fender Stratocaster HSS Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

This superb Stratocaster features an HSS pickup configuration and a highly distinctive fretboard. Add in the guitar's eye-catching quilt maple finish and you have a truly covetable take on Fender’s iconic design.View Deal

Fender QMT Telecaster Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

Looking for something that'll set you apart from the crowd? Look no further – with its lovely quilt maple construction and Custom Hot pickups, this guitar looks every bit as good as it sounds.View Deal

Fender Jaguar HH in Shoreline Gold: now only $499.99

Get this beautiful Shoreline Gold Fender Jag for under $500. With an alder body, humbuckers and modern 'C'-neck, this is will play as good as it looks. View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99

Another highly respectable option for beginners, with a short 24" scale which will make getting up and running as easy as possible.View Deal

Amps

Line 6 Powercab 112 FRFR speaker cab: was $599, now $499

This feature-loaded 1x12 speaker cab is the perfect gigging match for any amp modeler, thanks to its full-range flat response, and clever onboard Speaker Modeling. Improve your live sound today for less with this $100 saving at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Get the highly regarded Fender Bassbreaker for only $549

Packing a Celestion 1x12 speaker, lots of neat features for studio guitarists and a wonderful tone, this combo is a great choice – and you can now get this limited-edition model for $200 less than usual. Bargain!View Deal

Vox MV50 Boutique: ( $219 ), now $149.99 @Musician’s Friend

If you’re the kind of person who likes extraordinary levels of boutique amplification (i.e. Dumble), seek out this teeny amp head from Vox – it can capture some of the magic of those legendary amps, at a much lower price.View Deal

Marshall Origin 5C: was $399.99, now $249.99

Even the lowest-spec Origin amp is a great piece of kit – and at this price it's an absolute bargain. Get in there quick, though, as these could sell out fast.View Deal

Effects

15% off Seymour Duncan pedals and pickups @ Guitar Center

One of the world’s foremost pickup builders is slashing 15% off its comprehensive range of pedals and active Blackout pickups. From boosts to reverbs and seven-string humbuckers, there’s a deal to be had over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Get 15% off select Wampler effects

Make savings on everything from the Tumnus Transparent overdrive to the Faux Tape Echo V2 delay. Click to explore the full range of discounted pedals.View Deal

Save $34.50 on the Diezel VH4

You want distortion? You got it! Get wide ranging controls for gain, treble, middle and bass, plus presence, deep and master controls to help you shape the low-end and mid-range bite.View Deal

Save 15% on a range of Matthews Effects

There are five Matthews pedals up for grabs in the Sweetwater sale, including the Astronomer V2 Celestial reverb, Whaler V2 Fuzz and Chemist V2 Atomic Modulator.View Deal

Save 15% on Bogner effects

Bognor pedals don't come cheap, but if you've had your eye on one, now could be the time to strike with big money to be saved on drive, fuzz and compressor pedals.View Deal

Save 15% on Friedman pedals and more

It's not just Friedman pedals lining up for discount, you can also pick up cut-price pedalboard power supplies, cab simulators and more.View Deal

Save 15% on J. Rockett effects and power supplies

J. Rockett is offering the biggest selection of all the brands here, with prices ranging from $67.15 for the Audio Design power distributor up to $211.65 for the Tim Pierce signature overdrive.View Deal

Save 15% off JHS pedals

You don't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 will score you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 will get you a killer kill switch.View Deal

Save 15% on Keeley pedals

Robert Keeley's handcrafted American pedals are widely regarded, so any opportunity to get money off a D&M Drive, a Dark Side Workstation or any of the other pedalboard powerhouses featured is a good deal.View Deal

Free backpack worth $169 with Line 6 Helix LT at Sweetwater

When looking for a multi-effects unit for your guitar that is super-programmable, so easy to use that the manual is almost superfluous, and with over 200 cab sim, amp models and effects on hand, the Helix LT is a no-brainer. But with a free backpack? Now's the time to get one.View Deal

KHDK No. 1 Overdrive: was $199, now $69 at ProAudioStar

This roaring dirtbox is one of the highlights of the Kirk Hammett-fronted pedal company's range, utilizing a pair of gain stages to produce a rich, harmonic overdrive - and a $130 discount makes this a damn-near essential purchase.View Deal

20% off Walrus Audio pedals & power supplies at Sweetwater

Absolutely everything Walrus Audio currently produces is currently on sale over at Sweetwater, including new releases like the EB-10 Preamp/EQ/Boost and Slo multi-texture reverb, as well as the Phoenix and Aetos power supplies.View Deal

Bag DOD's Mini Volume pedal for just $34.99 at ProAudioStar

You can get almost 70% off this top-notch volume pedal in this unbelievable Cyber Monday deal. At this price, there's never been a better time to add a volume stompbox to your pedalboard.View Deal

MXR EVH 5150 Katakana Overdrive: $70 off at Sweetwater

This limited-edition drive pedal has been given a limited edition Japanese makeover but inside the enclosure you'll find the Blue Channel of Eddie's signature 5150 III head. It's one of the best overdrives on the market and could be yours for just $129.99.View Deal

SOLD OUT DigiTech Obscura Altered Delay: $77

For anyone looking for a digital delay with a difference, may we present the Obscura, which packs four trippy delays (analog, tape, lo-fi and reverse), with the ability to degrade each and every one via a unique control set. Given this pedal's sterling audio quality and a rock-solid build, this is an unbelievable bargain.View Deal

DigiTech FreqOut: was $179, now $109.95

One of the most innovative effects pedals of the past decade, the FreqOut is the convincing way to get guitar feedback sounds from any rig at any volume.View Deal

DigiTech Trio+: was $329, now $249.95

You don’t need a band with DigiTech’s ingenious Trio+, which automatically generates bass and drum backing to your chord progressions - and it’s got a built-in looper to boot.

DigiTech Drop: was $173, now $159.95

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones.View Deal

Way Huge Conquistador: $149 $79 at Sweetwater

This neat take on distortion adds a velcro fuzz-like texture courtesy of an onboard gate; it’s a fierce, aggressive box for any guitarist who seeks to stand out from the distorted crowd.View Deal

Pigtronix Tremvelope: was $199, now $99 at Sweetwater

One of the most advanced tremolo pedals on the market, the Tremvelope utilizes a volume-triggered envelope to shape the wobble, with a smooth, natural response - and now it's got a cool half-price offer to boot.View Deal

Pigtronix Bob Weir's Real Deal acoustic preamp: $99|$180 off

Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir teamed up with Pigtronix to create this no-nonsense acoustic preamp, which promises an unplugged-esque tone running direct into a PA at full volume, with no feedback. It's available with an astonishing discount at Sweetwater right now.View Deal

Tech

Novation Launchpad Mini mk3: $109.99 $94.99

A more compact version of the Launchpad, this one comes with RGB LEDs on each of its 64 pads and an optimised workflow. A $15 discount and a free sleeve make it a fine buy.View Deal

Yamaha MOXF8 synth: $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Guitar Center

A versatile synth workstation keyboard at a great price, the MOXF8 features a tried and tested sound engine and also works as a MIDI controller and audio interface. Save $300.View Deal

Moog Grandmother: was $899.99, now $799.99

A fine semi-modular synth with genuine Moog pedigree. You might just consider selling your grandmother to get one... especially at this price.View Deal

Moog Mother-32: was $599.99, now $499

Moog has delivered an exciting entry point into the world of patchable analogue synthesis and you can get $100 off the price at Sweetwater.View Deal

Moog Minitaur: was $499.99, now $399

This powerful, felixible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build was well priced even before Sweetwater sliced $100 off.View Deal

Korg Kronos 88: $3,799.99 $3,299.99 at Guitar Center

With its 88-note hammer action keyboard, the Kronos 88 is perfect for pianists, and its phenomenal synthesis and sequencing capabilities mean that it's ready for anything. And did we mention that you can save $500?

View Deal

Korg Kronos 73: $3,499.99 $2999.99 at Guitar Center

If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. And with $500 off, you'd be advised to go for it now.

View Deal

Korg Kronos 61: $3,099.99 $2,599.99 at Guitar Center

The cheapest, most compact Kronos you can buy, but it has the same great synthesis engine and sequencing features as the larger models. And that $500 saving will make it sound all the sweeter.

View Deal

Roland Boutique SH-10A synth: was $389.99, now $299.99

Sounds of the classic SH-101 synthesizer via ACB tech, with added Unison, Chord, and four-voice Polyphonic modes. This bundle also comes with 4x AA batteries, velcro cable ties and it looks like they've thrown in a MIDI cable too.View Deal

Roland Juno-DS76 Synthesizer: was $899.99, now $699.99

Roland has shaved a cool $200 off this 76-Note velocity-sensitive keyboard with synth action. The Juno is another gig-ready 'board weighing only 15.25 lb/6.9 kg, with a sample import function for playing user WAV files.View Deal

Roland SP-404A Sampler: was $549.99, now $499.99

With a discount 9%, you are getting $50 off this Roland Aira sampler, featuring 16-bit linear sampling, 29 onboard DSP effects, smooth FX switching, and 12 professional performance pads.

View Deal

Roland DJ-808 DJ Controller: was $1,239.99, now $999.99

Get $340.12 off Roland’s flagship 4-channel DJ controller with built-in drum sequencing, vocal processing, and the deepest Serato dj Pro integration available. On top of that, you get a Roland TRS drum machine built-in delivering 606, 707, 808, 909 kicks, snares, claps and hi-hats.

View Deal

Seaboard RISE 25: was $849.95, now $594.97 | save 30%

While the RISE 25 isn't cheap, especially for a 25-key controller, it is unmistakably unique and the software is solid and sounds fantastic. If you're looking for a new way to control several dimensions of touch/sound simultaneously via a keyboard-style interface, then check this saving of just under $250.View Deal

Other

Roland Aerophone GO AE-05: down from $499.99 to $399.99

Play along to your favorite smartphone music with this fun, compact digital instrument. 11 onboard sounds and a headphone jack mean you can experiment in peace.View Deal

Roland Aerophone Mini AE-01: now $199.99, was $299.99

Roland’s smallest and lightest digital saxophone is perfect for learning on. Unlock a lesson from the Roland app and use the simple recorder fingering to master your playing.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket + free Extension Rod | Was £398, now £309

If you’re a vlogger or traveling musician, the Osmo Pocket is an easy way to document your exploits. It’s compact, easy to use and produces super smooth footage. Order today and you’ll get a free extension rod thrown in.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | Was £329, now £279

It might be an action camera, but it's definitely not just for extreme athletes. The front-facing camera makes the Osmo Action a great option for musicians wanting to capture their playing. It’s small enough to chuck in the guitar case or backpack without taking up valuable space, too.View Deal

Buy an Echo and get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited

The Amazon Echo range of speakers not only sound great, but they come with convenient Alex voice activation, helping you with everything from the latest weather info to controlling your smart home. Four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited is the icing on the cake.View Deal

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99!

Get access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime for less than a dollar! Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify.View Deal

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99!

You’ll never be short of something to listen to with unlimited access to 50 million ad-free songs. Right now, this is better than any music streaming deal we’ve seen. View Deal

Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Music Unlimited for only $0.99

Looking for a new compact smart speaker for the home? The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is a top choice with powerful, room-filling audio. Snap one up today with Amazon Music Unlimited for only $8.98. Not an Amazon Prime member? The same bundle will cost you just $10.98.View Deal

Cyber Monday 2019: what can I expect?

There is so much to take in around Cyber Monday. For starters, there will be massive Amazon and Walmart Cyber Monday sales happening where you’ll be able to pick up everything from cut-price wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices, to top music gear – we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find across the event.

We’ll also be looking to music retailers like Musician’s Friend, Zzounds and Sweetwater for the best Cyber Monday music deals. Based on last year's evidence, we’re expecting big things from the Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale in terms of acoustics and electric, amps, effects and accessories.

As an example, in 2018 the instrument retailer was offering up to a massive $1,180 off Gibson's 2018 electric, acoustic and bass guitars . Guitar Center also sell drums, DJ and production gear and accessories, so there's potential for some big Cyber Monday music discounts.

When it comes to laptops for music-making , this is the ideal weekend to pick up a bargain for the home studio, and we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for top Cyber Monday laptop deals. iPads were hugely discounted during Amazon Prime Day back in July too, so we’re hoping for some juicy Black Friday iPad bargains for iOS music-makers, too.

If you're a sucker for software, we're excited to see what the likes of Waves Audio, Plugin Boutique and Loopmasters deliver across the event. In fact, Waves has kicked things off early with a few of its own mega deals already.

For drummers looking to pick up one of the best electronic drum sets around, we’re hoping to see some price-slashing on Roland, Yamaha, Alesis and Simmons gear, in particular the Roland TD-17KVX and Alesis Nitro Mesh e-kit - both great beginner electronic drum sets.

What else can I buy during Cyber Monday 2019?

How long is a piece of string? You can buy just about everything on Cyber Monday. You’ll find loads of bargains on great tech like headphones, Apple iPads and Amazon Echos - and you can even pick up groceries, pet food and dishwasher tablets - but it’s the Cyber Monday music deals we’re most interested in.