Cyber Monday music deals 2019: the latest deals for musicians – huge savings on guitars, music tech, drums and more here

Cyber Monday is almost upon us and, as always, there's an absolute bounty of amazing deals for musicians on offer.
The sheer volume of Cyber Monday deals for musicians can be overwhelming, so we’re here to help arm you with all the latest information you need to bag that dream guitar, invest in a new drum kit, score a new laptop for music-making or pick up some plugins to supercharge your next track.
Many of the deals we're posting are selling out fast, so we'll be updating this hub around the clock. If you see a deal you like, it may not last long - get involved!
Cyber Monday coupons: save up to 18%
15% off a huge range of gear at Guitar Center
Cyber Monday deals don’t get much better than this: simply enter the code CYBER15 at the checkout, and you’ll get 15% off qualifying purchases of $199 or more. View Deal
Save up to 15% off orders at Musician’s Friend
There’s a sweet deal to be had on over 20,000 products at Musician’s Friend: spend $49+ to get 10% off your order, or $99+ to receive 15% off. Simply use the code CYBERWEEK19 at the checkout!View Deal
18% off guitars, drums and more at ProAudioStar
You can save 18% off any new music gear with the code CM18, and 5% off already-discounted gear using the code CM5. Be aware that these codes won’t work on everything, but it’s definitely worth a go at the checkout.View Deal
Our top Cyber Monday music deal picks
Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend
Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal
SOLD OUT
Ibanez AZ242FTSG now $899.99| $400 off
Our favourite Ibanez deal yet – the AZ Series was only launched last year to widespread acclaim and this is an absolutely stunning example at a genuinely great price. AZ roasted maple neck and fretboard, Gotoh locking machine heads, stainless steel frets, Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups and dyna-MIX switching style. What a spec for $899! View Deal
Behringer UM2 audio interface: $29 |
was $48 | save $19
Kickstart you home recording set up for less than $30 with this compact and capable audio interface that's ideal for recording keys, guitars and vocals.View Deal
ESP LTD EC-1000 Koa Natural now $599| $449 off
The best LTD we've seen yet! The EC-1000 pro spec guitar with a stunning koa top on its mahogany body. Features include an eboby 'board, Seymour Duncan Jazz and Custom 5 pickups. Tonepro locking tailpiece. This is an incredible deal! View Deal
Hagstrom Super Swede in Vintage Sunburst now $399| $335 off
Stand out from the crowd with this Swedish design classic at a crazy discount. This is Hagstrom's flagship model with Custom 58 Alnico pickups boasting flexibility via coil-splits. Hagstrom’s H-Expander truss rod and Resinator fretboard gives added flexibility. View Deal
G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy:
$449 $299 at Musician’s Friend
Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. With a whopping $150 chopped off the asking price, this is one of the best bargains we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.View Deal
Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2 now $499| $350 off
This is an outrageously good spec for the money – a rock and metal machine with mahogany body, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with a hand-rubbed urethane back finish and wrap-around heel for comfort. A classic pairing of Seymour Duncan JB and 59 humbuckers will give you monster tones too! View Deal
ESP LTD MH-400NT in Natural Satin: only $409.99!
Featuring a mahogany body, 3-piece maple neck and a Pau Ferro fretboard which complements the Natural Satin finish wonderfully, this awesome electric guitar is now almost half off over at ProAudioStar.
View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus:
$699, now $549
This Epiphone not only has the looks - thanks to a gorgeous flame maple top - but it has tones to die for, too, with made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots. Sub-$1,000 Les Pauls don’t come much better than this, especially with $150 off the asking price at Musician's Friend.View Deal
Epiphone Ltd Ed ES-335 PRO: $100 off at Musician’s Friend
This authentic affordable version of Gibson’s iconic ES-335 outline boasts classic looks and tones, courtesy of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers pickups, and is available for $399 in Ebony, Sunburst and Cherry finishes.View Deal
Epiphone ES-339 P90 PRO:
$499 $379 at Musician’s Friend
An almighty $120 discount makes this P90-loaded semi-hollow a must-buy for blues and roots guitarists, and boasts added comfort thanks to a reduced ES-style body and SlimTaper ‘D’-profile neck.View Deal
$130 off Epiphone's Les Paul Silverburst at Musician's Friend
This sleek, nicely spec'd Les Paul is now available for $549, down $130 from its usual $679 price tag.View Deal
Novation Circuit Mono Station
$499 $275 at ProAudioStar
The combination of a solid analogue sound engine and uniquely powerful sequencer have always made the Circuit Mono Station worth considering, but that $224 discount puts it in impulse purchase territory.View Deal
Arturia MatrixBrute synth:
$2,299 $1,349.99 at ProAudioStar
A great opportunity to get a genuine analogue supersynth in your studio. The MatrixBrute is a no-comprise, Moog-like monosynth, and is currently being sold at a staggering $949 discount.View Deal
Boss DD-500 Digital Delay Pedal: now $249.99 | Save $100
Boss's flagship delay pedal with 12 delay modes and a huge range of editing tools is now $100 off and selling fast at Guitar Center View Deal
Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system:
$249 $199 at Sweetwater
The best guitar wireless system you can buy just got even better, thanks to this tasty discount over at Sweetwater. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.View Deal
Vox AC15 hand-wired amp: $600 off at Sweetwater SOLD OUT
Hurry and get this AC15HW1G12C combo for almost half-price right now at Sweetwater. Famous for its boutique vintage flair and rich sense of history, this tonesome Vox combo won't hang around for long.View Deal
Choose two TC Electronic pedals for $75 @Guitar Center
Mix and match from your choice of 16 TC Electronic effects pedals. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever FX you crave, you'll find something that floats your boat with this unmissable Cyber Monday guitar effects deal.
View Deal
Waves Berzerk distortion: was $99, now FREE
Nothing beats a 100% reduction, combine that with a brand new product and you have a winner. Claim your free version of Waves Bezerk distortion plugin now.View Deal
Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle: was $599, now $399.95 @Amazon
This excellent electronic drum set bundle includes apair of drumsticks, Samson SR350 Headphones and a 10ft Hosa 3.5mm interconnect cable for hooking up a music player. What more do you need to start playing drums today?View Deal
Save up to 50% on IK Multimedia music software
Get AmpliTube 4 MAX, T-RackS 5 MAX and Syntronik Deluxe for half price, and save big on other titles, too.View Deal
Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99
Bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.View Deal
Save up to 95% on plugins at Plugin Boutique
Enjoy massive savings on plugins from a whole host of developers, including Arturia, Eventide, iZotope, KV331 Audio and many more.View Deal
Waves Silver plugin bundle: save over $500, now just $49.99
Get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $49.99.View Deal
Ableton Live 10 Suite: was $749, now $562
Sweetwater has dropped the price on one of the most popular DAWs for the holidays, there are plenty of deals on upgrades, but if you want to start afresh, then you can save $187 on Ableton Live 10 Suite.View Deal
PreSonus Studio One 4.5 Pro: was $399.95, now $199.98
Studio One 4 takes another step forward with the addition of Harmonic Editing, Patterns and the XT instruments. Get 50% off this hugely popular DAW this Cyber Monday at Sweetwater.View Deal
MXR EVH 5150 Limited Katakana Edition Overdrive Pedal
Get the legendary Eddie Van Halen overdrive tones and the some of the best hi gain metal sounds around for just $129.99 in the Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale.
View Deal
Supro David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone Electric Guitar
This was a desirable guitar before but with $300 off? It's a lot of cool for $699. It's based on Bowie's own 1961 Supro Dual Tone, featured on his Reality album. A fitting tribute to a legendary artist. View Deal
Fender Player Telecaster:
was $674.99 now only $574.99
Get your hands on an authentic Fender Telecaster this Cyber Monday for just over $500. With a classy Silverburst finish and A-class tone, this guitar would be more than a worthy purchase.View Deal
Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Candy Red Burst SOLD OUT
A versatile Strat at a brilliant price - save $125 on this great Fender all-rounder with an alder body, pau ferro fretboard and HSS pickup for a wide range of tones on tap. View Deal
Hagstrom Fantomen Exclusive Gold Hardware White
The result of an unholy communion between the super Swedes at Hagstrom, Ghost's Papa Emeritus and his Ghouls, this is a stunning guitar at a stunning price. View Deal
MacBook Pro 13-inch Intel Core i5:
$1,299 $1,099.99 @Amazon
If you're looking for something a little more portable for music making on the go, we'd recommend trying this 13-inch MacBook Pro with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, currently being offered with a $150 discount.View Deal
Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM:
£1,668.99 £1,269 at Dell
A tasty little music-making laptop with plenty of RAM and a decent sized drive. A saving of almost £400 is as good as you could hope for this Cyber Monday season.View Deal
Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299.99 at Musician's Friend
With its spruce/mahogany construction and decorative flower scratchplate design, the Hummingbird PRO is a truly lovely guitar. And it sounds pretty special, too, delivering a sweet, balanced tone. All things considered, 20% off the usual price is an excellent deal.View Deal
Roland V-Drums TD-17KV Electronic Drum Set: $129.99 off!
This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth.View Deal
iZotope Cyber Monday bundle for $49, saving $664
Get RX Elements, Ozone Elements, Neutron Elements, Nectar Elements, DDLY, Mobius Filter, and Trash 2 - all with a total value of $713 for just $49.View Deal
Songmaker Kit: was $649.95, now $454.97 | save 30%
The Songmaker Kit contains a Seaboard Block, a Lightpad Block M and a Loop Block. The two former devices serve as expressive keyboard and pad controllers, with the latter being used to control recording and sound switching features. Additionally, you get a Snapcase that can be used to house the Blocks and keep them safe when you’re on the move.View Deal
Moog Sub Phatty: was $799, now $549.99
A truly stimulating instrument that punches above its weight to live up to the Moog legacy and hey, it's an absolute snip at this price.View Deal
Novation Launchpad X:
$199.99 $169.99 at Sweetwater
Still the king of affordable Ableton Live pad controllers, the Launchpad X comes with an upgraded feature set and feels better than ever. At this price, it's cheaper than ever, and comes with a free sleeve, too.View Deal
Roland GO:Piano88: was $399.99, now $299.99
Save $100 on this 88-note keyboard with full-size keys. The GO:Piano 88 also features onboard high-quality Bluetooth speakers for wireless smartphone connection.View Deal
Get $500 off Supro's 1650RT Royal Reverb guitar amp
If you want power, style and classic tones in one affordable package, then this amp is for you. Killer features include tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, plus Supro's ace blue rhino hide tolex covering.View Deal
Vox MV50 AC 50W: (
$219), now $149.99 @Musician’s Friend
Paying homage to Vox’s legendary AC30 combo, the MV50 AC is the cheapest, most compact way to recreate the sounds favoured by The Beatles, Radiohead and U2.View Deal
Martin Special 000 X1AE electro acoustic: $499.99
Looking for a new acoustic and have $500 in the budget? Save $100 on this excellent folk-size 000 Martin and bag a top guitar for less than $500.View Deal
Fender Play annual subscription: $44.99 | Save $45 | 50% off
Learn guitar at your own pace on your phone, tablet or computer with Fender's online course and save 10% on Fender guitars, amps, pedals and accessories as an added benefit! View Deal
Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99
Another highly respectable option for beginners, with a short 24" scale which will make getting up and running as easy as possible.View Deal
More of the best Cyber Monday music deals
Laptops
Dell XPS 13, Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM
$1,449.99 $1,099.99
A compact laptop that gives you plenty of bang for not too much buck. A $350 saving makes this a very tempting purchaseView Deal
Dell XPS 15, Core i7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM
$2,349.99 $1,899.99
A Core i7 cracker that's all the more attractive by that $450 discount. Loads of storage, a massive amount of memory and a 4K display make it even more appealing.View Deal
Dell XPS 15 Core i7, 256 SSD, 8GB RAM,
£1,498.99 £1,199
There's only 8GB of RAM in here, but this is still a fine laptop, and we like the smell of that Core i7 processor and the sound of that £299.99 saving.View Deal
Dell XPS 15 Core i7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM,
£2,168.99 £1,749
This Core i7 XPS 15 model pushes the storage and RAM to the max and comes with the added bonus of a 4K UHD display. If that's not enough, how does a £419.99 discount grab you?View Deal
Dell XPS 15 Core i9, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM,
£2,518.99 £1,999
It's hard to know where to start with this machine - a premium XPS 15 laptop that comes with all the trimmings. By which we mean a Core i9 processor, loads of storage and RAM and a mammoth £519.99 discount.View Deal
HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop:
$1298.99 $448.99
Looking for a cheap laptop for music making? This HP model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and is currently available with a massive Cyber Monday discount.
MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB:
$2,399 $2,199 at B&H
If you want to spend as little as possible on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is about as good a deal as you're likely to find. You'll get a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512 SSD. A great machine for music making, and with $200 off.
View Deal
MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB:
$2,799 $2,599 at B&H
A seriously good music-making laptop at a seriously reduced price. You can save $200 on this 16-inch MacBook Pro, which packs a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 8-core processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB drive. You'll never look back.View Deal
MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB:
£2,300 £2,179 at BT
2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor? Check. 16GB RAM? Check. 512GB SSD? You betcha. £120 discount? Yes! UK Apple fans can grab this new 16-inch MacBook Pro at a £120 discount, which is pretty impressive when you consider that it's only just been released.
View Deal
MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB:
£2,799 £2,539.68 at BT
If you want your 16-inch MacBook Pro game to be super strong, check out this Core i9 model with 2.3GHz processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. A saving of more than £259 makes it a deal that you need to check out.
View Deal
iPads and iPhones
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB:
£629 £549 at Argos
A tasty £80 discount on this 2018 iPhone, which has a 6.1-inch display and comes with 64GB of storage. If you want a phone to make music on, this will hit the spot while being a little easier on your wallet.View Deal
Apple iPad,10.2-inch, WiFi, 128GB, Space Grey
£449 £399
If you want the latest version of the entry-level iPad but don't want to compromise on storage space, this is the model to go for. 128GB is enough for a lot of music-making apps and files.
View Deal
Apple iPad Pro,12.9-inch, WiFi and cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
£1,119 £971
The current-generation iPad Pro is a real belter, particularly the flagship 12.9-inch model. This one has the added bonus of cellular connectivity, and is currently available for less than a grand.
View Deal
Guitars
Danelectro 59X12 12-String Electric Guitar: only $429
Danelectro calls the 59X12 their best sounding 12-string ever. And at only $429 there's ever been a better time to finally own a 12-string!View Deal
Get $150 off the Epiphone G-1275 Double Neck
For when one neck just isn't enough! This limited edition doubleneck is guaranteed to turn heads, from the living room to the stage. View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition 1966 G-400 PRO:
$429, now $349
Available in Cherry or Black, this SG is the real deal for a bargain price. You get the classic horned mahogany body and Silm Taper set mahogany neck, teamed with a pair of high-output Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, ideal for getting your Iommi on.
ESP LTD M-400 in Natural Satin: over $300 off!
This Seymour-Duncan loaded electric guitar is built for the recording and performing guitarist. And now with over $300 off, there's never been a better time to get your hands on it! Act fast to secure this awesome guitar before the crowd.
View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition Slash Firebird now $599| $300 off
When this guitar was released it retailed at $899 so this is a real steal for a limited edition model – only 900 have been made – and this is an exceptionally good one. AAA flame maple top, Seymour Duncan Slash open-coil humbuckers and the nice touch of Sprague Orange Drop capacitors on the tone controls just like the man himself. View Deal
Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2 now $499| $350 off
This is an outrageously good spec for the money – a rock and metal machine with mahogany body, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with a hand-rubbed urethane back finish and wrap-around heel for comfort. A classic pairing of Seymour Duncan JB and 59 humbuckers will give you monster tones too! View Deal
ESP LTD EC-256FM See-Thru Black Cherry Sunburst: now $329
LTD's high build standard meets the classic singlecut; set neck, mahogany body and flamed maple top with a rosewood fingerboard. There's even a coil-split on the two humbuckers for added tonal versatility. View Deal
ESP LTD EC-256FM in See-Thru Black: now $329 | Save $120
LTD's high build standard meets the classic singlecut; with flamed maple top on a mahogany body and a rosewood fingerboard. The pair of ESP humbuckers have a coil-split too. View Deal
ESP LTD EC-1000 Koa Natural now $599| $449 off
The best LTD we've seen yet! The EC-1000 pro spec guitar with a stunning koa top on its mahogany body. Features include an eboby 'board, Seymour Duncan Jazz and Custom 5 pickups. Tonepro locking tailpiece. This is an incredible deal! View Deal
Schecter C-1 Translucent Black: was $599.99 , now $499.99
Raise hell with this iconic metal guitar from Schecter Guitar Research. Fitted with EMG 81/85 pickups and satin chrome hardware, this guitar offers both looks and tone.View Deal
Schecter C-1 Midnight Blue: was $599.99, now $499.99
SOLD OUT
The C-1 Platinum in Satin Transparent Midnight Blue is both dark and stunning. Kitted with EMG pickups, this axe is beautifully deadly. Own it today for under $500.View Deal
Jackson Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6: only $449.99
This immense, Misha Mansoor-designed axe is a stunning piece of equipment. Don’t miss your chance to get one with this top Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deal.View Deal
Martin Special Dreadnought X1AE electro acoustic: $499.99
This ace Martin acoustic is an excellent all-rounder. Right now you can save $100 off the asking price.View Deal
Martin Custom D Classic Mahogany: was $1,199, now $949
It would be easy to spend four times as much as this on a Martin acoustic, but this budget option - currently $250 off -
looks and sounds impressively close to the classics.View Deal
Get $350 off Bill Kelliher’s signature ESP, now just $799
The Mastodon riff master’s signature guitar - complete with a pair of signature Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor humbuckers - has a laser-focus on hammering out heavy riffs.View Deal
ESP LTD Javier Reyes Signature JR-608: was $1,599, now $999
This 8-string solidbody electric delivers amazing versatility and tone for creative players, thanks to a Hipshot bridge and Custom Javier Reyes signature DiMarzio pickups.View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro Koa: was $649, now only $529
Easily one of the most versatile electric guitars ever to bear the Les Paul logo, available in a mouth-watering natural finish.View Deal
Fender Stratocaster HSS Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center
This superb Stratocaster features an HSS pickup configuration and a highly distinctive fretboard. Add in the guitar's eye-catching quilt maple finish and you have a truly covetable take on Fender’s iconic design.View Deal
Fender QMT Telecaster Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center
Looking for something that'll set you apart from the crowd? Look no further – with its lovely quilt maple construction and Custom Hot pickups, this guitar looks every bit as good as it sounds.View Deal
Fender Jaguar HH in Shoreline Gold: now only $499.99
Get this beautiful Shoreline Gold Fender Jag for under $500. With an alder body, humbuckers and modern 'C'-neck, this is will play as good as it looks. View Deal
Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99
Another highly respectable option for beginners, with a short 24" scale which will make getting up and running as easy as possible.View Deal
Amps
Line 6 Powercab 112 FRFR speaker cab: was $599, now $499
This feature-loaded 1x12 speaker cab is the perfect gigging match for any amp modeler, thanks to its full-range flat response, and clever onboard Speaker Modeling. Improve your live sound today for less with this $100 saving at Musician's Friend.View Deal
Nextone Guitar Artist Amp: now $499.99 | $200 off
The bigger brother in the does-it-all series, offering the same tones and effects, plus even more versatility and power at 80-Watts.View Deal
BOSS Nextone Stage: now $299.99 | $200 off @Guitar Center
Few can compete with this all-in-one package, with advanced tweaking options, effects and four different analog Class AB power circuits.View Deal
Get the highly regarded Fender Bassbreaker for only $549
Packing a Celestion 1x12 speaker, lots of neat features for studio guitarists and a wonderful tone, this combo is a great choice – and you can now get this limited-edition model for $200 less than usual. Bargain!View Deal
Vox MV50 Clean 50W: (
$195), now $149.99 @Musician’s Friend
Looking for a high-headroom pedal platform? This mini amp from Vox is a real bargain, delivering 50W of output via Nutube and Class D power amps.View Deal
Vox MV50 High Gain: (
$219), now $149.99 @Musician’s Friend
This teeny yet all-powerful head features a mid control switch that’ll boost or cut the mid-frequency range, and spans tones from hard rock to metal.View Deal
Vox MV50 Boutique: (
$219), now $149.99 @Musician’s Friend
If you’re the kind of person who likes extraordinary levels of boutique amplification (i.e. Dumble), seek out this teeny amp head from Vox – it can capture some of the magic of those legendary amps, at a much lower price.View Deal
Marshall Origin 50C: was $749.99, now $549.99
This all-in-one combo amp offers a suite of professional features, including two distinct voices, a variety of onboard controls, plus an in-built FX loop.View Deal
Marshall Origin 20C: was $599.99, now $449.99
Marshall's mid-range amp packs a ten-inch speaker, a range of controls, along with two distinct voices, enabling you to get just the sound you want.View Deal
Marshall Origin 5C: was $399.99, now $249.99
Even the lowest-spec Origin amp is a great piece of kit – and at this price it's an absolute bargain. Get in there quick, though, as these could sell out fast.View Deal
Effects
15% off Seymour Duncan pedals and pickups @ Guitar Center
One of the world’s foremost pickup builders is slashing 15% off its comprehensive range of pedals and active Blackout pickups. From boosts to reverbs and seven-string humbuckers, there’s a deal to be had over at Guitar Center.View Deal
Boss MD-500 Modulation Pedal: now $249.99 | Save $100
A modulation monster, packed with all the chorus, vibrato, flanger, phaser, tremolo, rotary, vibe, ring mod, auto and touch wah effects you could ever need.View Deal
Boss RV-500 Reverb Pedal: now $249.99 | Save $100
Deep-dive into a world of ambience and explore even greater distances with this spatial navigator.View Deal
Boss VE-500 Vocal Performer Pedal: now $299.99 | Save $100
The all-in-one box for singers, with its own harmonizer, pitch corrector and vocoder as well as on-board studio effects…View Deal
Get 15% off select Wampler effects
Make savings on everything from the Tumnus Transparent overdrive to the Faux Tape Echo V2 delay. Click to explore the full range of discounted pedals.View Deal
Save $34.50 on the Diezel VH4
You want distortion? You got it! Get wide ranging controls for gain, treble, middle and bass, plus presence, deep and master controls to help you shape the low-end and mid-range bite.View Deal
Save 15% on a range of Matthews Effects
There are five Matthews pedals up for grabs in the Sweetwater sale, including the Astronomer V2 Celestial reverb, Whaler V2 Fuzz and Chemist V2 Atomic Modulator.View Deal
Save 15% on Bogner effects
Bognor pedals don't come cheap, but if you've had your eye on one, now could be the time to strike with big money to be saved on drive, fuzz and compressor pedals.View Deal
Save 15% on Friedman pedals and more
It's not just Friedman pedals lining up for discount, you can also pick up cut-price pedalboard power supplies, cab simulators and more.View Deal
Save 15% on J. Rockett effects and power supplies
J. Rockett is offering the biggest selection of all the brands here, with prices ranging from $67.15 for the Audio Design power distributor up to $211.65 for the Tim Pierce signature overdrive.View Deal
Save 15% off JHS pedals
You don't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 will score you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 will get you a killer kill switch.View Deal
Save 15% on Keeley pedals
Robert Keeley's handcrafted American pedals are widely regarded, so any opportunity to get money off a D&M Drive, a Dark Side Workstation or any of the other pedalboard powerhouses featured is a good deal.View Deal
Free backpack worth $169 with Line 6 Helix LT at Sweetwater
When looking for a multi-effects unit for your guitar that is super-programmable, so easy to use that the manual is almost superfluous, and with over 200 cab sim, amp models and effects on hand, the Helix LT is a no-brainer. But with a free backpack? Now's the time to get one.View Deal
KHDK No. 1 Overdrive: was $199, now $69 at ProAudioStar
This roaring dirtbox is one of the highlights of the Kirk Hammett-fronted pedal company's range, utilizing a pair of gain stages to produce a rich, harmonic overdrive - and a $130 discount makes this a damn-near essential purchase.View Deal
Bogner Oxford Fuzz: now $99 | save $130 at Sweetwater
This innovative fuzz pedal teams a Ferrosilicon transistor with a Rupert Neve-designed transformer for natural-sounding tones that deliver an extremely dynamic response.View Deal
20% off Walrus Audio pedals & power supplies at Sweetwater
Absolutely everything Walrus Audio currently produces is currently on sale over at Sweetwater, including new releases like the EB-10 Preamp/EQ/Boost and Slo multi-texture reverb, as well as the Phoenix and Aetos power supplies.View Deal
Bag DOD's Mini Volume pedal for just $34.99 at ProAudioStar
You can get almost 70% off this top-notch volume pedal in this unbelievable Cyber Monday deal. At this price, there's never been a better time to add a volume stompbox to your pedalboard.View Deal
MXR EVH 5150 Katakana Overdrive: $70 off at Sweetwater
This limited-edition drive pedal has been given a limited edition Japanese makeover but inside the enclosure you'll find the Blue Channel of Eddie's signature 5150 III head. It's one of the best overdrives on the market and could be yours for just $129.99.View Deal
Boss DD-7 Digital Delay: was $159, now $99 at ProAudioStar
With the DD-8 on the horizon, Boss was bound to discount the DD-7, yet this remains a killer deal on an industry-standard delay stompbox.View Deal
SOLD OUT
DigiTech Obscura Altered Delay: $77
For anyone looking for a digital delay with a difference, may we present the Obscura, which packs four trippy delays (analog, tape, lo-fi and reverse), with the ability to degrade each and every one via a unique control set. Given this pedal's sterling audio quality and a rock-solid build, this is an unbelievable bargain.View Deal
DigiTech FreqOut: was $179, now $109.95
One of the most innovative effects pedals of the past decade, the FreqOut is the convincing way to get guitar feedback sounds from any rig at any volume.View Deal
DigiTech Trio+: was $329, now $249.95
You don’t need a band with DigiTech’s ingenious Trio+, which automatically generates bass and drum backing to your chord progressions - and it’s got a built-in looper to boot.
DigiTech SDRUM: was $129, now $89.95
The SDRUM creates footswitchable drum patterns around your guitar muting utilizing BeatScratch technology - no sticks required!View Deal
DigiTech Drop: was $173, now $159.95
This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones.View Deal
Way Huge Conquistador:
$149 $79 at Sweetwater
This neat take on distortion adds a velcro fuzz-like texture courtesy of an onboard gate; it’s a fierce, aggressive box for any guitarist who seeks to stand out from the distorted crowd.View Deal
Pigtronix Tremvelope: was $199, now $99 at Sweetwater
One of the most advanced tremolo pedals on the market, the Tremvelope utilizes a volume-triggered envelope to shape the wobble, with a smooth, natural response - and now it's got a cool half-price offer to boot.View Deal
Pigtronix Bob Weir's Real Deal acoustic preamp: $99|$180 off
Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir teamed up with Pigtronix to create this no-nonsense acoustic preamp, which promises an unplugged-esque tone running direct into a PA at full volume, with no feedback. It's available with an astonishing discount at Sweetwater right now.View Deal
Tech
Novation Launchpad Mini mk3:
$109.99 $94.99
A more compact version of the Launchpad, this one comes with RGB LEDs on each of its 64 pads and an optimised workflow. A $15 discount and a free sleeve make it a fine buy.View Deal
Yamaha MOXF8 synth:
$1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Guitar Center
A versatile synth workstation keyboard at a great price, the MOXF8 features a tried and tested sound engine and also works as a MIDI controller and audio interface. Save $300.View Deal
Moog DFAM: was $599.99, now $499.99
Save $100 on this unique and inspiring percussion synth, and the perfect partner to the Mother-32. View Deal
Moog Grandmother: was $899.99, now $799.99
A fine semi-modular synth with genuine Moog pedigree. You might just consider selling your grandmother to get one... especially at this price.View Deal
Moog Mother-32: was $599.99, now $499
Moog has delivered an exciting entry point into the world of patchable analogue synthesis and you can get $100 off the price at Sweetwater.View Deal
Moog Minitaur: was $499.99, now $399
This powerful, felixible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build was well priced even before Sweetwater sliced $100 off.View Deal
Korg Kronos 88:
$3,799.99 $3,299.99 at Guitar Center
With its 88-note hammer action keyboard, the Kronos 88 is perfect for pianists, and its phenomenal synthesis and sequencing capabilities mean that it's ready for anything. And did we mention that you can save $500?
View Deal
Korg Kronos 73:
$3,499.99 $2999.99 at Guitar Center
If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. And with $500 off, you'd be advised to go for it now.
View Deal
Korg Kronos 61:
$3,099.99 $2,599.99 at Guitar Center
The cheapest, most compact Kronos you can buy, but it has the same great synthesis engine and sequencing features as the larger models. And that $500 saving will make it sound all the sweeter.
View Deal
Roland R-07-BK handheld recorder: was $199.99, now $99.99
Save over $100, a 53% discount, on the R-07 lightweight compact hi-res recorder, with Integrated stereo microphones for excellent recording quality capture.View Deal
Roland Boutique SH-10A synth: was $389.99, now $299.99
Sounds of the classic SH-101 synthesizer via ACB tech, with added Unison, Chord, and four-voice Polyphonic modes. This bundle also comes with 4x AA batteries, velcro cable ties and it looks like they've thrown in a MIDI cable too.View Deal
Roland FA-06 Music Workstation: was $1,399.99, now $999.99
A lightweight and gig-ready body with 61-note velocity-sensitive keyboard with over 2000 sounds from the flagship INTEGRA-7 sound module, including SuperNATURAL synth and acoustic tones and drums.View Deal
Roland Juno-DS76 Synthesizer: was $899.99, now $699.99
Roland has shaved a cool $200 off this 76-Note velocity-sensitive keyboard with synth action. The Juno is another gig-ready 'board weighing only 15.25 lb/6.9 kg, with a sample import function for playing user WAV files.View Deal
Roland SP-404A Sampler: was $549.99, now $499.99
With a discount 9%, you are getting $50 off this Roland Aira sampler, featuring 16-bit linear sampling, 29 onboard DSP effects, smooth FX switching, and 12 professional performance pads.
Roland DJ-808 DJ Controller: was $1,239.99, now $999.99
Get $340.12 off Roland’s flagship 4-channel DJ controller with built-in drum sequencing, vocal processing, and the deepest Serato dj Pro integration available. On top of that, you get a Roland TRS drum machine built-in delivering 606, 707, 808, 909 kicks, snares, claps and hi-hats.
Arturia MiniBrute 2 synth: was $649, now $449 at Sam Ash
An expanded synth engine, semi-modular architecture and flexible control options make this a seriously competitive monosynth, and it's currently available at seriously competitive price.View Deal
Arturia MiniBrute 2S synth: was
$649, now $449 at Sam Ash
If you're happy to trade a keyboard for performance pads and a more flexible sequencer, the MiniBrute 2S is a great synth, and this is a great price for it.View Deal
Lightpad Block M: was $199.95, now $99.97 | save 50%
Thanks to refined hardware and vastly improved software implementation, the Lightpad is a desirable, expressive controller that's an absolute bargain at 50% off.View Deal
Seaboard Block: was $329.95, now $244.97| Save 26%
A unique and high-quality MPE-capable, expandable, two-octave controller with a price that makes Seaboards more generally accessible. Even better now there's an extra $100 off the price.View Deal
Seaboard RISE 25: was $849.95, now $594.97 | save 30%
While the RISE 25 isn't cheap, especially for a 25-key controller, it is unmistakably unique and the software is solid and sounds fantastic. If you're looking for a new way to control several dimensions of touch/sound simultaneously via a keyboard-style interface, then check this saving of just under $250.View Deal
Seaboard RISE 49: was $1,199.95, now $959.96 | save 20%
Get five dimensions of touch allowing sound-shaping that simply can't be achieved with a standard keyboard for under $1000, saving you over $200.View Deal
Buy an Apollo Twin X QUAD or Apollo x4 and get:
Analog Classics Pro Bundle and Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Advanced free. Saving you an eye-watering $1,298/€1,298/£973.View Deal
Buy an Apollo Twin X DUO and get:
Analog Classics Pro Bundle and Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Access. A handsome deal worth $1,098/€1,098/£823.View Deal
Buy an Arrow and get:
Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Access, worth a none too shabby $99/€99/£79 in value.View Deal
Other
Roland Aerophone AE-10/AE-10G: was $849.73, now $749.94
With a library of authentic sounds, a responsive breath sensor, battery operation and quality built-in speakers, Roland’s top-end digital saxophone is a versatile, go-anywhere device.View Deal
Roland Aerophone GO AE-05: down from $499.99 to $399.99
Play along to your favorite smartphone music with this fun, compact digital instrument. 11 onboard sounds and a headphone jack mean you can experiment in peace.View Deal
Roland Aerophone Mini AE-01: now $199.99, was $299.99
Roland’s smallest and lightest digital saxophone is perfect for learning on. Unlock a lesson from the Roland app and use the simple recorder fingering to master your playing.View Deal
DJI Osmo Pocket + free Extension Rod | Was £398, now £309
If you’re a vlogger or traveling musician, the Osmo Pocket is an easy way to document your exploits. It’s compact, easy to use and produces super smooth footage. Order today and you’ll get a free extension rod thrown in.View Deal
DJI Osmo Action | Was £329, now £279
It might be an action camera, but it's definitely not just for extreme athletes. The front-facing camera makes the Osmo Action a great option for musicians wanting to capture their playing. It’s small enough to chuck in the guitar case or backpack without taking up valuable space, too.View Deal
Buy an Echo and get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited
The Amazon Echo range of speakers not only sound great, but they come with convenient Alex voice activation, helping you with everything from the latest weather info to controlling your smart home. Four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited is the icing on the cake.View Deal
Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99!
Get access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime for less than a dollar! Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify.View Deal
Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99!
You’ll never be short of something to listen to with unlimited access to 50 million ad-free songs. Right now, this is better than any music streaming deal we’ve seen. View Deal
Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Music Unlimited for only $0.99
Looking for a new compact smart speaker for the home? The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is a top choice with powerful, room-filling audio. Snap one up today with Amazon Music Unlimited for only $8.98. Not an Amazon Prime member? The same bundle will cost you just $10.98.View Deal
Cyber Monday 2019: what can I expect?
There is so much to take in around Cyber Monday. For starters, there will be massive Amazon and Walmart Cyber Monday sales happening where you’ll be able to pick up everything from cut-price wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices, to top music gear – we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find across the event.
We’ll also be looking to music retailers like Musician’s Friend, Zzounds and Sweetwater for the best Cyber Monday music deals. Based on last year's evidence, we’re expecting big things from the Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale in terms of acoustics and electric, amps, effects and accessories.
As an example, in 2018 the instrument retailer was offering up to a massive $1,180 off Gibson's 2018 electric, acoustic and bass guitars. Guitar Center also sell drums, DJ and production gear and accessories, so there's potential for some big Cyber Monday music discounts.
When it comes to laptops for music-making, this is the ideal weekend to pick up a bargain for the home studio, and we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for top Cyber Monday laptop deals. iPads were hugely discounted during Amazon Prime Day back in July too, so we’re hoping for some juicy Black Friday iPad bargains for iOS music-makers, too.
If you're a sucker for software, we're excited to see what the likes of Waves Audio, Plugin Boutique and Loopmasters deliver across the event. In fact, Waves has kicked things off early with a few of its own mega deals already.
For drummers looking to pick up one of the best electronic drum sets around, we’re hoping to see some price-slashing on Roland, Yamaha, Alesis and Simmons gear, in particular the Roland TD-17KVX and Alesis Nitro Mesh e-kit - both great beginner electronic drum sets.
What else can I buy during Cyber Monday 2019?
How long is a piece of string? You can buy just about everything on Cyber Monday. You’ll find loads of bargains on great tech like headphones, Apple iPads and Amazon Echos - and you can even pick up groceries, pet food and dishwasher tablets - but it’s the Cyber Monday music deals we’re most interested in.
We can’t wait to uncover great deals and big money off music gear including pianos, keyboards, amps, acoustic and electronic drum sets, snare drums, music production software and plugins, as well as cool music tech gear like laptops and audio interfaces.