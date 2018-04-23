Could you be 2018’s Acoustic Guitarist of the Year?

We’re searching for the best new acoustic guitar talent in the world today - could it be you?

We’re working alongside our sister titles Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques to find 2018's Acoustic Guitarist of the Year, to be announced at our brand-new UK Guitar Show on 29 and 30 September 2018.

Entering is easy: upload a video of your playing to YouTube and fill out the entry form below.

Electric guitar player? Enter the Guitarist of the Year competition!

While you’re there, please tell us where you're from and a bit about yourself. What drew you to the guitar, which styles you favour and what gear you use, for instance.

The top entries will be judged by an expert panel of superstar guitarists and industry professionals, and if we love what you’re doing, we may well feature your video on the site, as well as our social platforms, as part of the build-up to the event.

The best acoustic guitarists will be invited to play at our final in September, live from London at the UK Guitar Show, where our winners will be crowned. If you make the cut, you'll need to be able to get to London on the weekend of 29 September.

We’re looking for talent in all its forms, whether that’s percussive fireworks, emotive fingerstyle or an ear for composition. Get thinking, and show us your creativity and ability.

The competition is now officially open so get practising, shooting and uploading today! Good luck!

Enter the competition here!

6 tips for success

We need to see you play! No promo-style band videos please. Keep it tight. Get to the point fast. Our experts are begging to be impressed so 15 minutes of noodling won’t make the grade. Keep it musical. We’re all for fretboard madness and next-level sonics but not at the price of trusty musicality and genuine mastery of multiple techniques. Make it impressive. Go for it. We want to see the full breadth of your skills in as tight a playing package as possible. Just your best video please! Our experts are busy. Don’t make us wade through multiple entries where one would do. Want to enter all three categories? ‘Guitarist’ ‘Young Guitarist’ and ‘Acoustic’ Guitarist of the Year? Yeah! Go for it.

Rules