13 of the top electric guitar deals online right now on Cyber Monday 2019

With Cyber Monday in full swing, you could be forgiven for struggling to see the guitar wood for the deal trees.
We're here to help, of course, so here's a recap on some of the really key deals on electric guitars that are still live as we write. Don't just stand there gawping, however. Lots of the deals we're posting are selling out fast.
Here's our pick of the very best Cyber Monday electric guitar deals right now – and we're seeing them selling very fast!
Supro David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone Electric Guitar; Save $300 right now!
This was a desirable guitar before but with $300 off? It's a lot of cool for $699. It's based on Bowie's own 1961 Supro Dual Tone, featured on his Reality album. A fitting tribute to a legendary artist. View Deal
Fender Player Stratocaster Ltd Ed Black; save $125 at Musician's Friend
Nail the David Gilmour (and U2's Edge) Black Strat vibe with this absolute beauty from the Player Series for $549.99 – a saving of $125 from $674.99View Deal
Hagstrom Fantomen Exclusive Gold Hardware White; $150 off at Musician's Friend now
The result of an unholy communion between the super Swedes at Hagstrom, Ghost's Papa Emeritus and his Ghouls, this is a stunning guitar at a stunning price. View Deal
Fender Player Stratocaster Ltd Ed; save $125
A modern take on this classic has got our vote – a quality Strat with $125 off View Deal
Sterling by Music Man John Petrucci JP70: only $449.99
A astonishing deal indeed on this seven-string with $100 off for Black Friday from Musician's Friend – and it's in the awesome Stealth Black finish too. View Deal
Jackson Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6: only $449.99
This immense, Misha Mansoor-designed axe is a stunning piece of equipment. Don’t miss your chance to get one with this top Musician’s Friend Black Friday deal.View Deal
D'Angelico Deluxe Series EXL-1:
$1,699 $799 at ProAudioStar
The EXL-1 is a contemporary homage to master-builder John D’Angelico’s original archtop design. And, yes, that's a $900 saving, right there.View Deal
D'Angelico Deluxe Series DH:
$1,899 $799 at ProAudioStar
There are two Seymour Duncan DA-59 humbuckers in the DH's neck and bridge, and a six-way toggle switch for selecting either, both, or splitting the pickups into singlecoils, and blending both singlecoil options together. View Deal
D'Angelico Deluxe Series SS:
$1,999 $799.99 at ProAudioStar
Similarly set up to the Deluxe DH, but in a smaller body. And yes, well spotted, that is the $1,200 - $1,200! - saving!View Deal
