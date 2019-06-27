Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal: Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p!

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has been confirmed for July 15 and 16, but ahead of its now-annual deal fest, Amazon has made music-loving UK Prime members an offer that they’ll struggle to refuse.

For the paltry sum of 99p, you can have four months of Amazon Music Unlimited membership - assuming you haven’t been a member before, that is. This means unlimited access to the entire Amazon Music catalogue, no ads, offline listening and hands-free control via Alexa.

You’ll have to pay £7.99/month if you want to continue after that, but you can cancel at any time once you’ve signed up and still enjoy the four-month deal.

This offer runs until the end of 16 July - which also marks the end of Amazon Prime Day - but if you’re an eligible Prime member, you can sign up right now.

Keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day hub throughout the event for the best Prime Day deals for musicians.