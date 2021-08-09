More

Guitar setup tips from Eddie Van Halen's tech Tom Weber

The late guitar legend's tech from 2007 to 2020 demonstrates how to do a setup with an EVH Frankenstein

There are no better teachers in taking care of your electric guitar than the people who set them up every day, and Tom Weber is one of the best. He was Eddie Van Halen's tech between 2007 and 2020, working for a player who was renowned for his hands-on approach to gear design. In this new video from Five Star Guitars above, Weber talks through a setup with the example of a Custom Shop EVH Frankie Frankenstein – including how to get the best from a Floyd Rose tremolo.

There's some superb, essential tips here for any player including looking for fret wear and changing guitar strings here with some detailed camera work so you can see exactly what Weber is doing at each stage.  

Learn more: How to set up your guitar: a DIY guide

