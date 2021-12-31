Guitar setup tips from Eddie Van Halen's tech Tom Weber

BEST OF 2021: There are no better teachers in taking care of your electric guitar than the people who set them up every day, and Tom Weber is one of the best. He was Eddie Van Halen's tech between 2007 and 2020, working for a player who was renowned for his hands-on approach to gear design. In this new video from Five Star Guitars above, Weber talks through a setup with the example of a Custom Shop EVH Frankie Frankenstein – including how to get the best from a Floyd Rose tremolo.

There's some superb, essential tips here for any player including looking for fret wear and changing guitar strings here with some detailed camera work so you can see exactly what Weber is doing at each stage.