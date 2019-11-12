6 Epiphone acoustics already slashed in Sweetwater's Black Friday sale

Black Friday is officially at the end of the month, but Sweetwater aren't about to wait for the big day.

As of right now, the Sweetwater Black Friday sale is cutting up to 74% off of key products from its guitar, bass, electronic drum set, MIDI keyboard and audio interface ranges, amongst others.

We're picking out the best bargains for you here on MusicRadar, and how about this incredible deal on 6 acoustic Epiphones for starters?

Most notably, the Caballero Artist and 1963 AJ-45S models have both had $50 knocked off their normal price. Check out all the Epi acoustic deals below.

Epiphone deals at Sweetwater

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like its aged natural finish sibling, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model also pays tribute to the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139

The DR-100S dreadnought is a big seller, boasting a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. View Deal