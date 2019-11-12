6 Epiphone acoustics already slashed in Sweetwater's Black Friday sale

Black Friday is officially at the end of the month, but Sweetwater aren't about to wait for the big day.
As of right now, the Sweetwater Black Friday sale is cutting up to 74% off of key products from its guitar, bass, electronic drum set, MIDI keyboard and audio interface ranges, amongst others.
We're picking out the best bargains for you here on MusicRadar, and how about this incredible deal on 6 acoustic Epiphones for starters?
Most notably, the Caballero Artist and 1963 AJ-45S models have both had $50 knocked off their normal price. Check out all the Epi acoustic deals below.
Epiphone deals at Sweetwater
Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219
This limited-edition celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s.View Deal
Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219
Like its aged natural finish sibling, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model also pays tribute to the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s.View Deal
Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219
The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic recreation of an early '60s model.View Deal
Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219
This limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is also an Advanced Jumbo acoustic.View Deal
Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139
The DR-100S dreadnought is a big seller, boasting a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. View Deal
Epiphone DR-100S - Vintage Sunburst; was $169, now $139
Once again, like the natural finish version, the vintage sunburst DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. View Deal