“While tracking a very quiet vocal, I found myself double-checking to confirm the mic was even active. This level of noise performance is seriously impressive”: Shure shakes up its KSM condenser microphone line

NAMM 2026: Shure has announced some extraordinary-looking new additions to its respected KSM line of condenser microphones today at the NAMM Show. The KSM32C, the KSM40C and the KSM44P brings the line bang up to date, and seek to further the range’s penchant for exemplary audio capture within an elegantly-crafted exterior.

Aimed at a plethora of studio and instrumental tasks, the three new additions to the line include newly engineered, hand-crafted miniature capsules that enhance off-axis rejection and overall clarity.

The first in the new line, the large diaphragm condenser KSM32C, is being promoted with the tagline, ’Small capsule, big sound’ and is said to deliver a smooth, balanced response with exceptionally low-frequency performance. This, Shure tell us, makes it ideal for both vocals and instrument recording, alongside other more direct duties such as drum overhead capture.

The KSM40C (which wears a tagline of ‘Warmth you can feel, detail you can hear) is also a large diaphragm condenser that sports a much more robust proximity effect and a high-frequency boost to aid the natural-feel of its captured sound sources. This makes it a great fit for taking in all the nuances of a wider array of instruments, including - in Shure’s words - upright bass, guitar amps and the thud of a kick drum.

The third offering, the KSM44P is the real headline here. This dual-diaphragm beauty is said to bring all that the other microphones in the range offer to the table, but also promises to maximize sensitivity and stabilize pattern consistency. This beefy, multi-pattern professional studio microphone features natural clarity and deep detail. Again, it can be thrown at a range of tasks, namely vocals, pianos, stereo techniques, distant miking and ensembles.

“One of the most immediately striking features is their impossibly low self-noise,” said Greg Norman, an engineer at Steve Albini’s legendary Electrical Audio studio who has been working with this new KSM series ahead of their launch. “So low, in fact, that while tracking a very quiet vocal, I found myself double-checking to confirm the mic was even active. This level of noise performance is seriously impressive.”

The KSM32C is available in either a ‘Stage Kit’ or ‘Studio Kit’, and all these microphones come bundled with a plethora of further relevant accessories, including shock mounts, pop filters, zippered carry case and mic clamps. Further info on specific package details can be found over at Shure’s website.

KSM32C/HM Cardioid Condenser Microphone (Stage Kit) - $659

KSM32C/SM Cardioid Condenser Microphone (Studio Kit) - $729

KSM40C Large Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser Microphone - $879

KSM44MP Large Diaphragm Multi-Pattern Condenser Microphone - $1,099

The KSM line will be available from Spring, Shure say. But we’ll be sure to swing by the company’s booth at the NAMM Show and take a look at these new KSM microphones ourselves. Keep an eye on our NAMM 2026 live blog for updates!