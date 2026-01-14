“Our goal was simple: let’s design a mic that creators would reach for every day”: AKG unveils new C-Series condenser mics inspired by studio classics

AKG has announced the launch of three new condenser microphones under the C-Series banner: C104, C114 and C151. Aimed squarely at modern musicians and creators, the new C-Series mics are positioned as high-performance entry-level microphones suitable for a broad range of recording applications.

Drawing on the company’s considerable legacy in microphone design, AKG’s new C-Series mics promise to balance professional performance with user-friendly design, flexibility and sustainability. AKG emphasizes that the microphones are intended not only for music production and recording, but also for podcasting, streaming, gaming and content creation.

Sitting in AKG’s product line-up below its established studio flagships, the new C-Series offers musicians a choice of three affordable, entry-level workhorse mics that pay homage to AKG’s long history in studio recording.

The C104, C114 and C151 (Image credit: AKG)

At the top of the range we have the C114, a large-diaphragm condenser offering three polar patterns (omnidirectional, cardioid and figure-8) with an edge-terminated capsule that bears an unmistakable resemblance to the classic AKG C414 and C12. Positioned as an affordable, C414-style all-rounder that covers as much ground as possible, the C114 is suitable for everything from recording vocals and guitars to podcasting and streaming.

Joining the C114 is the C104, another large-diaphragm mic with a fixed cardioid pattern that trades the flexibility of the C114’s multi-pattern design for a significantly reduced price point. This is geared towards podcasting, streaming and video production, and would suit first-time buyers that value ease-of-use over versatility.

Finally, the C151 is a small-diaphragm pencil condenser with a cardioid capsule. Ideal for stereo or tight-space setups, the C151 is aimed at content creators or musicians recording detailed sound sources such as acoustic guitar, piano or drum overheads.

All three microphones cover a standard 20 Hz to 20 kHz range and feature transformerless FET circuitry, which AKG says provides an ultra-low noise floor and a wide dynamic range.

Sustainability is a key consideration behind the new C-Series: the microphone bodies are manufactured from 100% recycled PIR metal, and both the accessories and recyclable packing have been designed for low environmental impact.

AKG C114, C104 and C151 are available now and pricing details are below.

Find out more on AKG’s website.