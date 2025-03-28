MusicRadar deals of the week: Score over £400 off PRS and Epiphone guitars, $100 off Yamaha and Roland pianos, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's Deals of the Week! Here, we share the best offers on top-rated musical equipment from around the web. As the name suggests, we bring you a fresh batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to stay updated.

Are you looking to finally start learning the keys? You’re in luck! Guitar Center is currently running a fantastic sale on keyboards and beginner digital pianos, offering amazing discounts of up to 30% off on popular brands like Alesis, Casio, Yamaha, and more. This is the perfect chance to take your first musical steps; whether you're searching for an affordable starter keyboard or a high-end piano that'll last you a lifetime, Guitar Center has a wide selection to cater to every musician's needs.

More into live sound equipment? Well, Sweetwater's live sound month is still in full swing, but be warned, it will end soon. Imagine snagging top-notch gear that makes you sound like a rockstar, even if you're just trying to impress your cat during practice sessions. Whether you want to upgrade your PA system, grab some shiny new microphones, or stock up on cables - which, let’s face it, tend to disappear - Sweetwater has you covered!

If you're in the UK, you're in for a guitar-shaped treat. Andertons is still running a massive electric guitar sale featuring over 200 items. You'll find an incredible selection of electric guitars from top brands like Gibson, PRS, Fender, ESP, and Ibanez, among others. Whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting out, this sale is a fantastic opportunity to snag your dream guitar at a great price - but be quick, it ends Monday.

US Editor's picks

Casio CDP-S360: Was $549, now $449

The CDP-S360 boasts an impressive library of tones, with a whopping 700 voices onboard. This is particularly impressive when you consider that the majority of digital pianos tend to opt for only a handful of acoustic pianos and E. piano tones.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $70 off

Universal Audio’s UAFX range of guitar pedals is comprehensive, to say the least. From single-stomp studio effects emulations to highly-tweakable amp modelers, you’ll find a studio-quality digital audio answer for every question your pedalboard’s currently posing.

Roland GO:PIANO: $399, now $299

The Roland GO:PIANO features in a number of our buyer's guides and even received a glowing 4-star review when we tested it out last year. Combining the convenience and price point of a keyboard with the full-sized keys of a piano, the GO:PIANO is ideal for beginners looking for an inexpensive way to start playing a new instrument.

Yamaha DZR15: Save $298!

The Yamaha DZR15 is a 2-way powered speaker with a 15” woofer. The DZR15 is perfect for DJs, live musicians, and other mobile performers who appreciate deep bass, pure vocals, and crisp highs - and better yet, you can save $298 at Guitar Center.

UK Editor's picks

PRS SE Custom 24-08: was £1,079 now £648.98 at Andertons There's a huge amount of PRS guitars available in the Andertons Black Friday sale, but we love the Blood Orange colour scheme of the SE Custom 24-08 in particular. Already a brilliant value-for-money instrument at full price, a massive £480 reduction makes this a must-buy for guitarists.

Taylor 412ce-R: Save £300

The Taylor 412ce is a versatile and beautifully crafted acoustic-electric guitar, offering exceptional sound, comfort, and style. Its premium tonewoods and player-focused design make it a standout choice for musicians of all levels - and right now you can save £300 at PMT.

FOR ONE DAY ONLY Epiphone DG-335: was £1,259 now £849 at Andertons Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now, with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £400 at Andertons.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: