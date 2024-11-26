Fender's massive Black Friday sale is here! Bag up to 50% off 75 guitars - these are the 8 we'd pick up today
There are big savings on everything from the insanely popular Player II to the retro-inspired Vintera II, and a few limited editions for good measure
Black Friday is just days away, and there are stacks of Black Friday music deals up for grabs. While there are many epic offers from the biggest names in music retail, one of the best sales is direct from the official Fender site, where you can score up to 50% off a range of Fender and Squier guitars.
Included in this sale are a collection of Fender electric guitars, acoustic guitars, Fender accessories and clothing. So, if you are on the hunt for brand new Fender gear – regardless of the price point – there has never been a better time to buy.
Now, with 75 guitars on offer, we thought we'd hand-pick our top 8. These are the guitars that we highly rate - and more importantly, these are the instruments we'd spend our own cash on.
First up is the drop-dead-gorgeous Player Strat in Forest Green. It's no secret that we absolutely love the Player Series II and we love them even more when there is $240 off!
Featuring a duo of V-Mod II single-coil pickups, a clever top-load/string-through Tele bridge with compensated brass "bullet" saddles and a seriously playable "Deep C neck", this is easily one of the best Telecasters on the market right now. Save $200 at Fender.
Next up is the retro-inspired '70s Jag in the eye-catching Vintage White finish. This guitar has all the vintage charm of an original Jag but without the hefty price tag. Right now, this guitar is down to $1,349; that's a saving of $150.
The Vintera II '60s Tele is the perfect axe for those who want the best of both worlds. This Tele has plenty of vintage mojo in the style department but also benefits from modern features such as a contemporary neck profile and hotter pickups.
The Malibu Player may be small, but this pint-sized acoustic packs a punch. Featuring a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and 6-in-line headstock, this guitar is immensely playable, sounds fantastic and looks pretty cool while doing it.
The Mustang Bass has made quite the impact since it was released back in '64, finding its way into the hands of everyone from Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads, Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones and even Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance - and now you can join the club for a less, with $150 off while stocks last.
Sometimes, the track you are working on is crying out for the unmistakable sound of a 12-string, and with the Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII, you can nail the tone without breaking the bank! Save $90 at Fender.com.
Even when it isn't on sale, this striking acoustic offers fantastic value for money and with its slim neck it's ideal for beginners. It even comes loaded with Fishman electronics. So, with $49 off for Black Friday, the deal just got even sweeter.
Of course, there are lots more on offer, so we recommend checking out the full sale for yourself. This promotion runs until the 1st of December, so if you see something you like, don't hang about, as there are only a few days to grab a bargain.
Fender Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off
From the Fender Player II to the Squier Paranormal, there is something for everyone in this epic Black Friday sale – in fact, it may be one of the best sales online right now for guitar players.
