MusikMesse 2011: New gear revealed

The Masters Premium of 2011 is available in two sonically enhanced shell sets giving drummers a choice of either a Classic, fully focused 4 ply Maple shell or an open, full toned 6 ply Maple shell. While MMP drums use a rotating combination of both 1.6mm and .9mm wood plies in its shell construction, the all new Masters Premium Legend uses only .9mm thick plies in its construction.

The new Legend series is a direct reaction to the constant demands from the drummers of today wanting more tone, more warmth and more flexibility in today’s recording environment.

Both the MMP and the new Legend Series feature upgraded low mass aluminium Opti-Mounts, Masterworks / Reference bass drum spurs, bass drum claws, floor tom legs and leg brackets.

Masters Legend Series includes Pearl's Fat Tone Hoops on all toms and floor toms. Masters Legend snare drums also feature Pearl’s premium low-mass swivel tube lugs along with Pearl’s Golden-Ratio air vents for improved low end response on toms and bass drums and improved attack on snare drums.