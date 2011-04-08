Musikmesse 2011: Pearl announces Limited Edition Daniel Erlandsson Signature Snare Drum

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: The Daniel Erlandsson Snare Drum is a 14x 5.5" Beadless Stainless Steel Snare Drum, with Black Superhoop II hoops, Dual-Colour Tube lugs, the Arch Enemy symbol and Ultra Sound Wires.

"For me it has to be vintage tone all the way, I love a bright, edgy sound with lots of attack to compliment my playing style and to cut through the wall of guitar during an Arch Enemy show.

"I was looking for a snare drum that would reproduce punch and articulation even when played at moderate levels - as well as with a vicious crack when needed. For this I chose a 1.2mm beadless stainless steel shell. Pearl's amazing SR Strainer system and Ultra-sound wires make this drum as sensitive as a trip wire!

"This drum delivers the metal in both attitude and sound! This drum takes no prisoners…" Daniel Erlandsson, Arch Enemy.

