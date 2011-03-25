Sontronics unveils three new drum mics: DM-1B, DM-1T and DM-1S

Dorset-based manufacturer Sontronics has unveiled a trio of new drum microphones ahead of Frankfurt Musikmesse 2011.

The DM-1T and DM-1S are small diaphragm pencil-style condensers designed for tom and snare drums respectively. Both cost £119.99 including a metal drum mount

and mic clip.

The DM-1B is a large diaphragm, end-fire condenser for kick drums. It can cope with up to 150dB, so it's also usable with bass cabs. The DM-1B costs £299.99 with an aluminium flightcase.

Press release

"The mics are available to buy individually, allowing producers to build up their set with extra tom or bass mics, as suits their specific needs, and perhaps throwing in a Sontronics STC-1S or a pair of Orpheus as the ideal overheads, as their budget allows.

"Mark Rankin, Producer/Engineer for Florence And The Machine, Friendly Fires, Adele and Plan B, was among the many producers who field tested the mics, he said,

"On a session for Friendly Fires' new album, we were recording drums and had two mics on the snare - the new Sontronics DM-1S and another famous brand side-address condenser that costs about ten times as much. We had to keep checking that the patching was correct because we thought the Sontronics mic sounded like the thousand-pound-plus microphone. Incredible."

"The DM-1T, DM-1S and DM-1B are all covered by Sontronics' lifetime warranty and come with a free download of Toontrack's EZdrummer Lite. All three microphones are available now from UK distributor Time+Space and authorised dealers."