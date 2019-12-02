Waves' Cyber Monday deals are here with 150 plugins cut down to $29.99 and buy 2, get 1 free

Waves Audio has slashed even more plugins as part of its Cyber Monday Super Special, with 150 plugins now only $29.99. And if you think that's good, if you buy two plugins in the sale you can claim a third, free.

There is a slew of cracking plugins slashed down to $29.99 including a selection of Eddie Kramer, Greg Wells, Butch Vig, Manny Marroquin and Chris Lord-Alge effects and instruments.

Tons of plugins you'll recognise are in the sale including the likes of the classic Renaissance effects; C1 compressor and C4 multiband compressor; FlowMotion synth and Abbey Road mixing and mastering plugins, to name but a few.

If you're looking to spend a bit more, then don't despair as you'll find an absolute shed ton of plugins and bundles all reduced and to tempt you even further, buy two plugins and Waves will give you another for nothing.

All of the plugins listed at $29.99 at the time of the promotion will eligible as your choice freebie.

If you've not yet seen, Waves has also launched two brand new plugins; Waves Abbey Road Saturation and MDMX Distortion Modules, which have been instantly slashed to $49.99 each, but you can also get both for just $49.99. This bonkers deal is made all the crazier as you're instantly eligible for the buy 2, get 1 free offer.

Waves' Cyber Monday madness doesn't end there either, with the OneKnob Wetter reverb plugin available for free, with no purchase necessary.

Shop all the Waves plugins Cyber Monday deals

Waves' Cyber Monday plugin deals

Get OneKnob Wetter reverb plugin for free

OneKnob Wetter which adds instant depth and dimension to any track by turning just one knob.

*BRAND NEW PRODUCT*

Waves Abbey Road Saturator: $199 $49.99 (incl. MDMX distortion module for free)

The sound of classic tubes and transistors, driven hard from subtle to extreme, and excited by the ultra-rare EMI TG12321, a secret weapon of Abbey Road engineers. Also eligible for the buy 2, get 1 free promotion.

