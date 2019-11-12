Some of the best Black Friday Apple iPad deals could be here already

A new iPad is something that many a Black Friday deal hound has on their mind, but if you thought you were going to have to wait another couple of weeks to grab an Apple tablet bargain, think again.
Walmart and John Lewis currently have some very tempting offers on the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad, so both US and UK residents should be interested. This might be a 2018 model, but it has the same processor as its 2019 counterpart, and there are currently some excellent discounts. Take a look below...
Walmart iPad deals (US)
Apple iPad (6th Gen), 32GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Gold
$459 $299
It might not have the most storage in the world, and it's last year's model, but this is a good price if you want an entry-level iPad with cellular capabilities.View Deal
Apple iPad (6th Gen), 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular,
$559 $399
Currently available in all colours, this 2018 iPad maxes out the storage and features cellular compatibility, and all for less than $400.
John Lewis iPad deal (UK)
Apple iPad (2018), 32GB, Wi-Fi,
£319 £289
It has a smaller screen than its 2019 counterpart, but Apple's 9.7-inch iPad features the same A10 processor and can currently be had for less than £300. That sounds like a decent deal to us.View Deal