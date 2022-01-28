The hottest new snare drums for 2022

GEAR EXPO 2022: Snare drums form the backbone of our kits, and in many ways define the character of our sound more than any other part. The great thing is, there's no need to just own one! Drum companies know this, which is why we drummers are always looking to add just one more snare flavour to our kits.

Here are four contrasting snares that will make interesting additions to any standard snare collection in 2022.

Gretsch Ash Soan Signature Snare

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Ash’s distinctive ‘high’ snare is recreated here as a signature model from Gretsch. Derived from his 90s custom Noonan purpleheart stave drum, this ply-shell production signature drum from Gretsch is the same drum that he has been using in the studio and on Instagram for the last couple of years.

It’s loaded with character, with plenty of cutting attack and sustain, and is a versatile drum despite its 12”x7” dimensions. Gretsch hallmarks such as 45-degree bearing edges, Lightning throw-off and internal silver sealer are all present.

Each drum comes with an ID label hand signed by Ash Soan complete with the year of manufacture.

PDP Concept Select Snares

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PDP) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: PDP)

Two years ago, DW’s sister brand, PDP launched its 14”x6.5” Concept Select snares, and this year, it’s back with new versions of its Aluminium and Bell Bronze drums.

The key difference here is that both shells are now available in 5-inch depths for those who prefer a shallower drum.

The Bell Bronze model is fitted with 2.3mm triple flanged hoops, while the Aluminium snare features satin walnut hoops with low profile claw hooks.

Both drums feature 3mm shells, True Pitch tension rods and a DW Mag throw-off, as well as a laser-engraved Art Deco Concept Select insignia.

Tama S.L.P G-Maple 14”x7”

(Image credit: PDP)

The 13” and 14” G-Maple snares from Tama are modern classics. For 2022, Tama has sort of merged the two models for this limited edition version of the S.L.P G-Maple.

It’s the same 14-inch diameter as the bigger drum, but takes its 7-inch depth from the smaller snare, and built around the same design ethos as its siblings. There’s a thick 11mm/12-ply shell (plus a Zebrawood outer ply), tube lugs, 10-hole dies-cast hoops (all of which are finished in black nickel).

On the underside, there’s a 42-strand snare wire, which adds up to a sensitive yet cutting and loud snare that we think will be as popular as its counterparts.