The 14 best new effects plugins of 2018
10. Sound Radix Powair
The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new effects plugins of 2018.
Taking up positions 14 to 11 are:
14. Gothic Instruments Dronar Master Edition
13. Kush Audio REDDI
12. Audiority Tube Modulator
11. Kush Audio Novatron
Kicking off the top 10 we have Sound Radix Powair...
We say: An absolutely stunning compressor and leveller that no one should be without.
Read the review: Sound Radix Powair review
9. Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2
We say: Positive Grid has raised the amp plugin game with this fully featured, tone-filled update.
Read the review: Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 review
8. eaReckon EARevolve
We say: With its two layers of rotary speaker action and sublime dual chorus, EARevolve is a stereo modulation powerhouse.
Read the review: eaReckon EARevolve review
7. D16 Group Toraverb 2
We say: Even at its increased price-point, Toraverb 2 is still one of the biggest bargains in music software - don’t miss it.
Read the review: D16 Group Toraverb 2 review
6. Softube Weiss DS1-MK3
We say: If you can’t afford five grand for the second hand hardware, Softube’s plugin Weiss DS1- MK3 is a more than worthy substitute.
Read the review: Softube Weiss DS1-MK3 review
5. Universal Audio Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor
We say: Like having a real Distressor inside your DAW, EL8 Distressor brings one of the greatest dynamics processors ever made to Apollo and UAD-2 in style.
Read the review: Universal Audio Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor review
4. Waves Abbey Road Chambers
We say: A superb reverb/delay that offers much more than ‘just’ a flawless emulation of Abbey Road’s Studio Two chamber.
Read the review: Waves Abbey Road Chambers review
3. DMG Audio TrackComp
We say: Integrating five brilliantly realised virtual compressors within an intuitive homogeneous GUI, TrackComp rocks.
Read the review: DMG Audio TrackComp review
2. u-he Colour Copy
We say: The German maestro strikes gold again with this gorgeous-sounding, wonderfully creative delay effect. Essential.
Read the review: u-he Colour Copy review
Winner: FabFilter Pro-L 2
We say: What was already a first-choice limiter is now even more essential, with expanded scope for both mixing and mastering.
Read the review: FabFilter Pro-L 2 review