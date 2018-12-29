The 14 best new effects plugins of 2018

The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new effects plugins of 2018.

Taking up positions 14 to 11 are:

14. Gothic Instruments Dronar Master Edition

13. Kush Audio REDDI

12. Audiority Tube Modulator

11. Kush Audio Novatron

Kicking off the top 10 we have Sound Radix Powair...

We say: An absolutely stunning compressor and leveller that no one should be without.

Read the review: Sound Radix Powair review