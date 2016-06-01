New tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2016)
Audiofile Engineering Myriad
From ingenious plug-ins to mouth-watering synths, our tech team has been spoiled for choice this month as a king’s ransom of lush gear passed through our office.Here, we look at everything that appeared on MusicRadar in May, starting with Audiofile Engineering’s Myriad plug-in.
MusicRadar's Verdict
“We'd go as far as to say Myriad actually makes batch processing something you might start to look forward to!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audiofile Engineering Myriad review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
SampleScience Famirom 2
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Like SMROM before it, Famirom is a must-have for lovers of classic chip sounds.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SampleScience Famirom 2 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Tokyo Dawn Labs Nova Gentleman's Edition
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A very well-specified dynamic EQ for the price, Nova GE makes a great introduction to this powerful processing technique.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tokyo Dawn Labs Nova Gentleman's Edition review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Acustica Audio Acqua White EQ
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A fabulous sounding Pultec-style EQ plugin that loses points for heavy CPU usage and clunkiness in some areas.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Acqua White EQ review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
DMG Audio Limitless
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Limitless lives up to its name, making masters louder than you ever thought possible, while being intuitive and familiar.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DMG Audio Limitless review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Applied Acoustic Systems Chromaphone 2
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Remarkably versatile and capable of stunningly realistic emulations of acoustic instruments.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Applied Acoustic Systems Chromaphone 2 review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Hercules P32 DJ
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Not a serious pro option but nevertheless a fun product that offer plenty to beginners and occasional performers.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hercules P32 DJ review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Korg Volca FM Synthesizer
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Powerful, creative and genuinely unique. This is easily the best of the Volca range so far.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Volca FM Synthesizer review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Keith McMillen K-Mix
MusicRadar's Verdict
”An impressive, affordable solution for those seeking audio interfacing, mixing and control functionality.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keith McMillen K-Mix review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Electro-Harmonix Super Space Drum
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A drum synth with its unique own character.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Super Space Drum review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Blocs Wave
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Wave is very well thought out and, with Ableton Link, even more useful than we first thought.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blocs Wave review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Allen & Heath ZED Mixers
MusicRadar's Verdict
”If you're in the market for a small mixer you'd be daft not to take a look at these durable gems.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Allen & Heath ZED Mixers review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Una Corda
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A detailed and responsive instrument that combines distinctive tonality with flexibility.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Una Corda review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2.8
MusicRadar's Verdict
”SynthMaster 2.8 marks another huge step up for this already superb instrument.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2.8 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
ROLI Seaboard Rise 48
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The extra two octaves and wireless capability with the Noise app make this an appealing package.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ROLI Seaboard Rise 49 review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Soulsby Atmegatron Odytron Special Edition
MusicRadar's Verdict
”An excellent update to an interesting synth that is now better value and even more flexible.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Soulsby Atmegatron Odytron Special Edition review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Universal Audio Apollo Twin USB Interface
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Apollo Twin with real-time plug-in processing and Unison technology has come to Windows. Hallelujah!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Apollo Twin USB Interface review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Electro-Harmonix Crash Pad
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The Crash Pad is a drum synth full of character with great all-round usability.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Crash Pad review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Garritan Personal Orchestra 5
MusicRadar's Verdict
”It's amazing what a hundred quid will get you these days – GPO5 is packed with big, impressive orchestral sounds and lacking only in the mixing department.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Garritan Personal Orchestra 5 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
MeldaProduction MMorph
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The most original, inviting, useful and sonically interesting Melda plugin yet, and one of few we'd advise everybody to try.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MMorph review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Skylife SampleRobot 5 Pro
MusicRadar's Verdict
”It's not pretty, but SampleRobot Pro and WaveRobot are brilliantly effective for automatically sampling MIDI-triggered instruments and electric/acoustic ones.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Skylife SampleRobot 5 Pro review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)