New tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2016)

From ingenious plug-ins to mouth-watering synths, our tech team has been spoiled for choice this month as a king’s ransom of lush gear passed through our office.Here, we look at everything that appeared on MusicRadar in May, starting with Audiofile Engineering’s Myriad plug-in.

MusicRadar's Verdict

“We'd go as far as to say Myriad actually makes batch processing something you might start to look forward to!”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Audiofile Engineering Myriad review

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)