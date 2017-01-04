New tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2017)
Inear Display Ephemere
Christmas came early for our music tech reviews team, as December saw several eagerly-awaited software and hardware products falling into their hands.
Here's a digested look at everything that was evaluated during the last month of 2016, starting with the Inear Display Ephemere.
MusicRadar verdict
"Great FM synthesis, easy programmability and superb randomising make Ephemere a drum machine to be reckoned with. It could do with some effects, though."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Inear Display Ephemere
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Tone2 Icarus
MusicRadar verdict
"Flexible, expansive, and with a thoroughly modern sound, Icarus could give years of use to any contemporary dance producer."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tone2 Icarus
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Spectrasonics Keyscape
MusicRadar verdict
"Keyscape puts an incredible array of beautifully emulated keyboard instruments at your fingertips, with high-quality effects to match."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spectrasonics Keyscape
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
IK Multimedia SampleTank 2
MusicRadar verdict
"A frustratingly flawed app, but one that still appeals for live work."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia SampleTank 2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Spitfire Audio North 7 Vintage Keys
MusicRadar verdict
"Another superb set from Spitfire."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio North 7 Vintage Keys
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Ju-X Frosting
MusicRadar verdict
"Despite a few gripes, Frosting remains a more than worthwhile purchase."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ju-X Frosting
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Unfiltered Audio Sandman Pro
MusicRadar verdict
"We loved Sandman, but the Pro version is a whole new ball game, primarily thanks to the new modulation system and Delay Modes, and that crazy Sleep Buffer display."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Unfiltered Audio Sandman Pro
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Arturia DrumBrute
MusicRadar verdict
"A characterful and flexible analogue drum machine with some uniquely creative sequencing tricks up its sleeve – at a winning price."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia DrumBrute
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Korg Monologue
MusicRadar verdict
"Cheap and cheerful, but powerful, and with a surprising amount of flexibility given its limited envelope section."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Monologue
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro
MusicRadar verdict
"The DT 1770 Pro headphones will not disappoint. The sound quality is excellent: detailed, clear and free from hype."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Korg ARP Odyssey Module
MusicRadar verdict
"Given the modest footprint and lower price, there's a lot to like about this latest version."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg ARP Odyssey Module
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
SoundRadix SurferEQ2
MusicRadar verdict
"Broadening its remit with external pitch tracking and the Spectral Gate, v2 of this clever EQ is considerably more versatile and capable than its predecessor."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SoundRadix SurferEQ2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Korg microKorg S
MusicRadar verdict
"All the fun and charm of the original is retained with more updated presets a plus, but you may find that you will want more."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg microKorg S
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Lewitt LCT 640 TS
MusicRadar verdict
"The LCT 640 TS is an impressive mic, offering a combination of traditional and forward-thinking functionality."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lewitt LCT 640 TS
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)