New tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2017)

Christmas came early for our music tech reviews team, as December saw several eagerly-awaited software and hardware products falling into their hands.



Here's a digested look at everything that was evaluated during the last month of 2016, starting with the Inear Display Ephemere.

MusicRadar verdict

"Great FM synthesis, easy programmability and superb randomising make Ephemere a drum machine to be reckoned with. It could do with some effects, though."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Inear Display Ephemere

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)