Ju-X Frosting review

Our Verdict

Despite a few gripes, Frosting remains a more than worthwhile purchase.

Pros

  • Superb for live performance.

Cons

  • Expensive.

A clever little audio 'freezer' plugin  (VST/AU/AAX) that grabs a one-beat long  'microloop' when the big button at the top is  pressed via the mouse or a keyboard  shortcut, and lets you sequence its playback  via an up-to-eight-step gate sequencer.

The  tempo can be synced to host or tapped, and  the speed of the sequencer (and thus the  length of the loop) is manipulated in real time, either synced using the two Duration  fields or manually with the slider.

The  second option is most fun, making it easy to  create tearing glitch edits and odd timings.  Frosting can run fully wet (so that only  active steps are heard), mixed with the dry  signal, or in Replace mode, where the dry  signal comes through on inactive steps and the microloop plays on active ones; and you can kick the loop into reverse.

The Duration setting is confusing ('4th', for example, refers to a quarter of a beat, not a quarter-note); gate attack and release controls would be helpful for ironing out rough edges; and it's about $10 too expensive.

Nonetheless, Frosting is a fantastic live performance plugin that adventurous electronic producers will have a great time with.