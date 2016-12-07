Ju-X Frosting review

A clever little audio 'freezer' plugin (VST/AU/AAX) that grabs a one-beat long 'microloop' when the big button at the top is pressed via the mouse or a keyboard shortcut, and lets you sequence its playback via an up-to-eight-step gate sequencer.

The tempo can be synced to host or tapped, and the speed of the sequencer (and thus the length of the loop) is manipulated in real time, either synced using the two Duration fields or manually with the slider.

The second option is most fun, making it easy to create tearing glitch edits and odd timings. Frosting can run fully wet (so that only active steps are heard), mixed with the dry signal, or in Replace mode, where the dry signal comes through on inactive steps and the microloop plays on active ones; and you can kick the loop into reverse.

The Duration setting is confusing ('4th', for example, refers to a quarter of a beat, not a quarter-note); gate attack and release controls would be helpful for ironing out rough edges; and it's about $10 too expensive.

Nonetheless, Frosting is a fantastic live performance plugin that adventurous electronic producers will have a great time with.