New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2015)
Rupert Neve RNDI
With everything from a clever new Rupert Neve-designed DI box to the latest groundbreaking version of Studio One and a sizeable selection of synths, plugins and other software to consider, August was a packed month for our tech reviews team.
Here, we've gathered up all of the products that went through the review process in our sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music and were featured on the site in the last month. First up, it's Mr Neve's RNDI box...
"A £30 DI box can do the basic job, but this is the way to go if you are serious about capturing the highest possible quality of sound."
4.5 out of 5
Universal Audio V8.1 effects plug-ins
"The first officially-endorsed Marshall plug-in is a coup and the new 88RS is sumptuous."
4.5 out of 5
Future Audio Workshop Circle2
"An easy-to-patch semimodular with a new oscillator type and nice new effects, Circle2 is a quality synth at a very fair price."
4 out of 5
Sensomusic Usine Hollyhock II
"Usine Hollyhock II is a unique, powerful and fun modular host for patching together music and lighting systems/installations."
4.5 out of 5
Electro-Harmonix Clockworks
"With the rising popularity of analogue synths, this reissue is right on time."
4.5 out of 5
Flare Audio R2 Pro
"The titanium R2 Pros are amazing if pricey, but an aluminium pair is available at a third of the price."
4.5 out of 5
Livid Instruments Base II
"A bigger, brighter, beefed-up sequel that Base newcomers will love. Existing owners may not feel it worth reinvesting, though."
4.5 out of 5
Applied Acoustics Systems Strum GS-2
"Strum GS-2 is a comprehensive and flexible source of strummed guitar parts, though less successful for lead lines."
4 out of 5
PreSonus Studio One 3
"V3 of this impressively mature DAW proves well worth the wait, with a raft of clever new features and plenty of usable soundware."
4.5 out of 5
Shure PG Alta DrumKit6
"A fantastic looking and sounding set of microphones that could be a long lasting starter set for a budding studio engineer or a workhorse set for a professional performing musician."
5 out of 5
Aegean Music Spirit Reverb
"Spirit Reverb does a very good job of delivering a range of spring reverb sounds, but the interface is a bit odd, and it desperately needs a proper manual."
4 out of 5
AKG Session 1 Microphone Set
"AKG has produced an excellent roadworthy set which provides much more than simply sound reinforcement. Frankly, this mic set offers more far more than the retail price might suggest."
4 out of 5
Kuassa Cerberus Bass Amplifikation
"Another capable bargain from Kuassa, Cerberus can turn even the dullest of bass tones into something special."
4.5 out of 5
uhe Hive
"u-he's elegant masterpiece is easily the best choice for anyone looking for a straightforward, fat-sounding, and future-proof virtual analogue synth."
5 out of 5
Toontrack Hip-Hop! EZX
"If you're looking to embellish your live set-up with some electronic sounds via pads and a laptop, we'd whole-heartily recommend it. At this price, you won't find better."
5 out of 5
Audio Assault XCTR
"A fantastic saturation-based exciter for creative mixing purposes, and an absolute steal at the price."
4.5 out of 5
