New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2015)
Alesis Sample Rack
With everything from new synths and effects to controllers and monitors to test recently, our tech team was working flat out in September.
Here, we've gathered up all of the products that went through the review process in our sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music and were featured on the site in the last month. First up, it's the Sample Rack from Alesis…
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you already own a set of triggers, the Sample Rack is an all-round module for live and in the studio, with the added versatility of custom sample playback."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis Sample Rack review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Korg iM1
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Far more than just a glorified preset machine, iM1 is the dream app for iPad synth aficionados."
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sonokinetic Tutti Vox
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Another landmark release from Sonokinetic, delivering stunning, imaginative abstract choral effects and passages."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonokinetic Tutti Vox review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Isotonik Studios eraserMice ProSession Toolkit
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An essential tool for Live users looking to enhance their workflow and simplify entire sessions."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Isotonik Studios eraserMice ProSession Toolkit review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2.7
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A multifarious and fantastic-sounding synth that still lives up to its name in 2015."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2.7 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Heavyocity Gravity
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Big, brash and boldly contemporary, Gravity has Heavyocity pushing the envelope of Kontakt scripting and sampling again, and is without doubt one of their best yet."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Heavyocity Gravity review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sample Logic Cinematic Guitars Infinity
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A versatile collection of sound scoring tools that goes infinitely further than basic guitar sounds."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Logic Cinematic Guitars Infinity review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Wave Arts Tube Saturator 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The second version of Wave Arts' venerable plugin improves on the original with an expanded sonic palette, more flexible EQ and lower system overhead."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wave Arts Tube Saturator 2 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Roland System-1m Synthesizer
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A novel approach to analogue modelling, and great for dipping your toe into the 'cult of modular.'"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland System-1m Synthesizer review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Novation Launchpad Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Flexible and intuitive – the Pro is one of the most creative and inspiring controllers we've tried."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Launchpad Pro review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Shure PG Alta DrumKit6 mic set
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A fantastic looking and sounding set of microphones that could be a long lasting starter set for a budding studio engineer or a workhorse set for a professional performing musician."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shure PG Alta DrumKit6 mic set review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Softube Heartbeat
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It may not be the most straightforward classic drum machine emulation, but Heartbeat is powerful, endlessly entertaining, and sounds truly thunderous."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Heartbeat review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Novation MoroderNova
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The MiniNova is still a powerful little synth and the 500 edition run makes it a solid investment too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation MoroderNova review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Acon Digital DeFilter
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Solid EQ matching, though the 'defiltering' process is better on speech than music, where it's as likely to hurt as it is to help."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acon Digital DeFilter review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Blue Cat Audio Dynamics 4
MusicRadar's verdict:
"With its flexible, powerful approach and superb sound, Dynamics 4 could easily become your go-to dynamics plugin."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Cat Audio Dynamics 4 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Renoise Redux
MusicRadar's verdict:
"In bringing the essence of Renoise to your DAW, Redux opens up a new world of audio software – its tracker workflow is something you'll either love or hate, though."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Renoise Redux review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Arturia BeatStep Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An awesome update to an innovative but so-so sequencer/controller results in one of the year's most desirable bits of kit!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia BeatStep Pro review
AudioThing Fog Convolver
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The lack of posh reverb IRs is a weakness, but for weird sound design and experimentation, Fog Convolver is a powerful plugin."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioThing Fog Convolver review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Native Instruments Symphony Series Brass Collection
MusicRadar's verdict:
"These libraries represent the most sophisticated orchestral sample collection NI have released to date."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Symphony Series Brass Collection review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
M-Audio AV42 Monitors
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A welcome successor to the AV40, and one that performs admirably."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio AV42 Monitors review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Akai MPD232 Controller
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The MPD2s are intuitive, portable and versatile and the level of control onboard is impressive."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPD232 Controller review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
HoRNet HDD1
MusicRadar's verdict:
"HDD1 is kinda weird and old-school, but definitely has a sound that's worth hearing."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet HDD1 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)