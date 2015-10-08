New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2015)

With everything from new synths and effects to controllers and monitors to test recently, our tech team was working flat out in September.

Here, we've gathered up all of the products that went through the review process in our sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music and were featured on the site in the last month. First up, it's the Sample Rack from Alesis…

MusicRadar's verdict:

"If you already own a set of triggers, the Sample Rack is an all-round module for live and in the studio, with the added versatility of custom sample playback."

3 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)