New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2014)
sE X1 USB
MusicRadar's sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music review the hottest new music tech gear every month.
Here, we've brought together all of the reviews posted on MusicRadar throughout June and originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 205/206, Future Music issue 279/280, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solid and self-contained solution for the lone recordist with a nice tone.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: sE X1 USB review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
Auganizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A useful, effective tool for those with large AudioUnit plugin collections.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Auganizerreview
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
Native Instruments Molekular
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Versatile, tightly focused, and ultimately a hugely impressive multieffect - as long as you don't mind it running in Reaktor/Player.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Molekular review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
GoPro Hero Music Bundle
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Good value pack that brings the GoPro to the musician with style and convenience.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GoPro Hero Music Bundle review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
Blue Nessie
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Keep one next to your computer and never be stuck when an idea strikes.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Nessie review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
Rode Stereo Bar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not the most exciting tool on the market, but the Stereo Bar can help you master stereo mic positioning.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rode Stereo Bar review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
M-Audio Trigger Finger Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“In combination with the bundled software, it is an inspiring, creative hybrid sequencing platform.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio Trigger Finger Pro review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
Rob Papen Blue II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A flexible, beautiful synthesiser with a comprehensive array of powerful sound- shaping techniques onboard - both 'old' and 'new' - Blue II is an instant classic.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen Blue II review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
Nord Lead A1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's intuitive, sounds great and the effects implementation beats the NL4. A worthy successor to the 2x.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord Lead A1 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEQ 8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“One of the most powerful and versatile EQs money can buy. Every producer should consider investing in MAutoDynamicEQ.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEQ 8 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
Presonus Sceptre S8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Sceptre S8 delivers a very balanced sound, with excellent imaging and a broad sweet spot.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Presonus Sceptre S8 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
Waves Abbey Road Reel ADT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A very successful emulation of a signature Abbey Road effect, but we'd like more control over the specifics of the tape deck.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Abbey Road Reel ADT review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
Acustica Audio Trinity eQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We might not know exactly which console EQ it's emulating, but we do know that Trinity sounds beautiful.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Trinity eQ review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
AKG K812
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The K812s do not disappoint, delivering detailed sound with depth and clarity.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AKG K812 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
Impact Soundworks Archtop
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A fabulous-sounding guitar captured to near-perfection with articulations and noises for supreme realism of performance.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Impact Soundworks Archtop review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
Korg Taktile 49
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A good range of control options with a set of unexpected tricks to get your creative juices flowing.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Taktile 49 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
Plugin Boutique BigKick
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“BigKick is an impressive little debut for PB.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Plugin Boutique BigKick review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
sE Electronics sE5 Pair
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is a fine package for when you need to record any ensemble or instrument in stereo.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: sE Electronics sE5 Pair review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
sE Electronics SPACE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Improves on the design and effectiveness of the RF Pro to become the undisputed reflexion filter champion.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: sE Electronics SPACE review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 281)
Reloop Keypad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A uniquely fitting controller for Ableton Live's Session View, the Keypad is seriously useful.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Reloop Keypad review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
Positive Grid Final Touch
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's unlikely to put any pro mastering houses out of business, but for 'project studio' mastering duties, Final Touch is a thoroughly viable proposition. Amazing!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Positive Grid Final Touch review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)