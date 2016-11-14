Best in music tech 2016

Many of us have been asked to vote on some pretty big issues this year, but if you don’t mind, we’d like you to do it just one more time before the weird old year that is 2016 draws to a close.

Before you run for the hills, we’re not asking you to decide on membership of a politico-economic union or to elect a president, but we do want to hear what you’ve got to say about the best in music technology this year.

In the hope that you haven’t ‘had enough of experts’, we’ve drawn up shortlists of the best new software and hardware products we’ve reviewed in 2016 - everything from software and hardware synths to controllers, effects, audio interfaces, monitors and a whole lot more besides. We also want to reward innovation, and to recognise the artists and producers who’ve shaped the sound of the past 12 months.

Click through the gallery to browse the categories and to place your votes. We’ll be counting down the winners in due course.