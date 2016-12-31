The 7 best music tech innovations of 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, we’ve been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it’s time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

Over the next seven slides we’ll be on a 'next gen' tip, counting down to what you've voted as the best innovation of 2016. We’ll start with Zoom's ARQ, an electronic instrument like no other.

We said: “The launch of the Zoom ARQ Aero RhythmTrak certainly took us by surprise. This is a drum machine, sequencer, synth, looper and MIDI controller with built-in accelerometer, and comprises a Base Station and removable Bluetooth Ring Controller.

“Sounds are stored in the Base Station (you can also record your own phrases) and can be triggered by the controller using its 96 velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads.”

Find out more about Zoom ARQ