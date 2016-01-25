NAMM 2016: Yamaha lets you add Bluetooth wireless MIDI to any instrument/controller

NAMM 2016: Its Montage synth may have been getting more of the attention, but Yamaha also brought a couple of Bluetooth MIDI adapters along to NAMM.

Designed to add wireless capability to pretty much any MIDI instrument/controller, these are the BT01, which connects via a USB port, and the MD-BT01, which plugs into standard MIDI ports.

Once hooked up, these enable you to send and receive MIDI data over Bluetooth - the adapters are compatible with iOS 9.2 or later and Mac OS X Yosemite. Just select them as MIDI devices in your applications and you should be good to go.

See how they work in the video above, and find out more on the Yamaha website. No word yet on prices or releases dates.