NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Zoom's ARQ is a music production/performance tool like no other

NAMM 2016: It's always nice to turn up to a trade show and find something that you really weren't expecting, and the launch of the Zoom ARQ Aero RhythmTrak has certainly taken us by surprise. This is billed as a drum machine, sequencer, synth, looper and MIDI controller with built-in accelerometer, and comprises a Base Station and removable Bluetooth Ring Controller.

Sounds, it seems, are stored in the Base Station (you can also record your own phrases) and can be triggered by the controller using its 96 velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads. You can see the ARQ in action in the video above, and we'll be getting hands on with it as soon as possible.

Specs are below, and you can find out more on the Zoom website.

Zoom ARQ features