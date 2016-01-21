NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Zoom's ARQ is a music production/performance tool like no other

NAMM 2016: It's always nice to turn up to a trade show and find something that you really weren't expecting, and the launch of the Zoom ARQ Aero RhythmTrak has certainly taken us by surprise. This is billed as a drum machine, sequencer, synth, looper and MIDI controller with built-in accelerometer, and comprises a Base Station and removable Bluetooth Ring Controller.
Sounds, it seems, are stored in the Base Station (you can also record your own phrases) and can be triggered by the controller using its 96 velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads. You can see the ARQ in action in the video above, and we'll be getting hands on with it as soon as possible.
Specs are below, and you can find out more on the Zoom website.
Zoom ARQ features
- Drum machine, sequencer, synthesizer, looper, clip launcher, and MIDI controller in one device
- Includes 468 drum/instrument sounds ("one-shot" sampled waveform sounds), 70 types of synthesizer sounds, and dozens of digital effects
- Ring Controller can be used wirelessly as a handheld aerial instrument and to launch audio clips from DAW software
- 96 velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads and 160 programmable color LEDs
- Grip Detection to automatically prevent accidental note triggering
- 3-axis accelerometer for altering effects parameters and sending MIDI control messages
- Dedicated buttons for sequence REC/PLAY/STOP and for effects on/off
- Use up to 5 effects simultaneously, applied to overall drum kit or individual drum sounds
- Split mode allows one instrument to be assigned to multiple pads for ease of input
- Onboard mixer for setting volumes and muting/soloing parts
- Flexible precount, quantize, swing, and beat settings
- Audible and/or visual click
- Dual 1/4" inputs for phrase recording and loop creation
- Audio capture from patterns and songs, from SD card, or from incoming audio signal
- Create up to 99 mono or stereo loops, play up to 32 simultaneously
- Loop start and end points can be set on the fly or adjusted manually
- Loop tempo synchronization, pitch change, and reverse playback functions
- Programmable synthesizer engine
- 531 oscillator types and 16-voice polyphony
- Sound-shaping controls include effects, envelope generators, and stepped and smooth modulation
- Play sounds chromatically, or choose from dozens of preset scales in any key
- Adjustable pad velocity and pressure sensitivity
- Dedicated tap tempo button for synchronization
- Selectable LED light-show animations
- Dual 1/4" line outputs and separate 1/4" headphone output with dedicated volume control
- USB port and SD card slot
- Bluetooth LE for low power consumption and extended usage times