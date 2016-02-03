Ableton Live now Links to iOS apps thanks to v9.6 update

Ableton's new wireless syncing technology, Link, has now made it into the company's DAW as part of the Live 9.6 update.

Link enables you to synchronise the beat, phase, and tempo of Live and Link-enabled iOS apps over a wireless or ethernet connection. Although it's something that's been featured in a select number of iOS apps for a little while now, wireless linking between Live projects and your mobile apps removes any potential MIDI setup headaches in your studio.

The list of compatible apps continues to grow, and already includes the likes of Audiobus, Korg Gadget for iPad and iMPC Pro. The full list can be found on the Ableton website.