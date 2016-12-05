The 10 best new outboard/hardware effects of 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, we've been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it's time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

Over the next 10 slides we'll be revealing what you've decided are the best new hardware effects and outboard gear of 2016, counting down to your number one. First up is the luscious spatial stompbox, the MXR M300 Reverb...

We said: “This compact little pedal features emulations of six different varieties of reverb. These range from a straightforward room verb through to plate and spring varieties, via a delay-driven Epic setting and a modulated reverb mode. All six modes sound gorgeous – with glistening highs dialled in and out to taste via the Tone control. Connect up an expression pedal and you can morph between two different reverb settings too, which is a great touch.”

