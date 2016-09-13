MXR Reverb M300 review

Given the price, the M300 doesn't offer a whole lot of features over its competitors, but the sound quality puts it firmly among the top shelf of reverb pedals.

The MXR catalogue spans just about every conceivable type of pedal with one noticeable exception: reverb . Until now that is, as we welcome the aptly named Reverb to the party.

Pedal-savvy readers will know that the reverb world is well saturated, with some great options from brands such as Electro-Harmonix (Cathedral), Boss (RV-6) and Strymon (Blue/BigSky). So, what does MXR bring to the table?

The M300 has the usual reverb types you'd expect - plate, spring, room and modulation - as well as two rarer beasts: the Pad setting, similar to octave-up shimmer on other pedals, and Epic, which sounds like a multi-tap delay with added reverb.

MXR might not be breaking new ground here, but all the settings are very usable and offer authentic replications of their designated sizes, thanks to a studio-grade 96kHz sample rate.

Elsewhere, the pedal's expression input is a nice feature, allowing you to blend between reverb settings, but stereo fans may be less pleased with the somewhat cumbersome single TRS stereo jack output and tiny mono/stereo switch that's only accessible on the PCB inside the pedal.

It should also be noted that the various reverb types are accessed by pressing the tone knob - a feature that could cause problems with a misplaced foot on a dark stage.

In summary, the M300 sounds great and delivers a lot of tones from a small footprint.