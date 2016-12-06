The 10 best new MIDI controllers and sequencers of 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, we’ve been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it’s time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

Over the next 10 slides we’ll be revealing what you’ve decided are the 10 best new MIDI controllers and hardware sequencers of 2016, counting down to your number one. We’ll start with Korg’s nifty nanoKontrol Studio…

We said: “The nanoKontrol Studio is best suited to mixing, offering eight channels of faders, knobs and buttons. There are also transport controls and a jog wheel.

You get a software editor and, in the case of the nanoKontrol Studio, a Control Surface plugin for GarageBand and Logic Pro X users. Oh, and there’s battery-powering and wireless operation, too.”