As 2016 draws to a close, we've been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it's time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

We’re revealing what you’ve decided are the 5 best new headphones of 2016, counting down to your number one. We’ll start with the HRM-6 from Pioneer…

We said: “These are light, comfy and offer a physical flexibility perfect for club monitoring; they also pack down super small. With an impedance of 45Ω there’s plenty of range to turn them up (good power handling). They possess a full sound, though the low mids are more forward and the HF range more rolled off than you’d expect in studio mixing headphones. This does mean there are no nasty peaks in the critical/sensitive upper mids though.”

