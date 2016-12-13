The 5 best new drum plugins of 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, we’ve been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it’s time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

Over the next 5 slides we’ll be revealing what you’ve decided are the 5 best new drum-related plugins of 2016, counting down to your number one. We’ll start with XILS-Lab’s flexible StiX drum machine...

We said: “A multi-faceted drum machine that combines ten virtual analogue and sample-based sound sources with a ten-lane x0x-style sequencer, a ten-channel mixer with three send effects (Delay, Reverb, Phaser), and distortion on every channel.

“Even with a few notable things missing, StiX is a highly creative virtual drum machine that comes bursting with quality sounds and encourages experimentation.”

Read XILS-Lab StiX review