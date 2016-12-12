The 10 best new mixing/mastering plugins of 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, we've been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it's time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

Here are the best new mixing/mastering plugins of 2016 as voted for by you. We start the countdown to number one with Cableguys PanShaper 2...

We said: “There’s an awful lot to like here but what separates PanShaper from many of its competitors is its multiband functionality. That, coupled to its ease of use and wide range of creative possibilities, makes this a must-have for anyone interested in wide and dynamic stereo sound shaping.”

