The 6 best new microphones of 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, we’ve been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it’s time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

Over the next six slides we’ll be revealing what you’ve decided are the six best new microphones of 2016, counting down to your number one. We’ll start with the guitarist-friendly V16-BB from JZ Microphones...

We said: “We like what JZ Mics has done here - it has achieved its intended result and delivered a microphone that translates the sound of a guitar amp's speaker very well.

“Moreover, it's a mic that is suited to a variety of the other tasks that you may wish to use a cardioid dynamic for - especially as its side entry design means that it could slot right in where space is a little tight for the likes of an SM57 to be successfully positioned. If you add one of these to your mic locker you will always find a use for it.”

Read JZ Microphones V16-BB review