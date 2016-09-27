Blue Microphones Raspberry USB mic aims to deliver studio quality sound anywhere

Blue Microphones has announced a new member to its USB mic family, the Raspberry.

The diminutive microphone is designed to bring studio quality audio to podcasts, on-location interviews, live streams, voice-overs, audio for YouTube and music in general.

According to CEO of Blue John Maier: "Raspberry is the ultimate microphone for modern creators looking to extend their recording capabilities beyond the desktop studio,"

The mic features Blue's patent-pending Internal Acoustic Diffuser (IAD), which reduces unwanted environmental noise and focusses on the voice.

"With our patented circuitry and internal acoustic design, Raspberry delivers the performance of a professional studio microphone - anywhere. People today are creating outside the box and outside the studio, and with Raspberry, they have a professional USB and Lightning mic that provides performance to match their ambitions." adds Maier.

Compatible with with any recording app, Raspberry comes with both USB and Lightning cables for plug-and-play operation for iPhone, iPad, Mac and PC.

First impressions

We have had the Raspberry in our possession for a few days now and our initial impressions are that this little mic is certainly built for a life out and about. The construction feels solid and sturdy, pretty much what we've come to expect from Blue products. We've had no dramas with the recordings made so far and look forward to putting it through its paces as we bring you a full review very soon.

The Raspberry is available from 1 November 2016 for £169.99 and more information can be found on the Blue Mics website.

Blue Raspberry specifications