As 2016 draws to a close, we've been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it's time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

Over the next 10 slides we’ll be revealing what you’ve decided are the 10 best new soundware plugins of 2016, counting down to your number one. We’ll start with Sam Spacey’s Epica Bass...

We said: “Epica Bass ably fulfils its straightforward remit and sounds lovely doing it.

“Synth bass isn't the most diverse of instrument types, and while the 430 categorised presets – Monophonic, Arpeggio, Multi (as in, Kontakt Multi instruments), Polyphonic and Raw (as in, raw waveforms) – certainly capture a good spread, they are, by their very nature, a bit limited in range.”

Read the Sam Spacey Epica Bass review