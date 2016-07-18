Spitfire Evo Grid 3 review

Certainly not an orchestral string all-rounder, but the textures on offer here would fit in many musical contexts.

Spitfire continues its sonic onslaught, with the fourth incarnation in the Evo Grid series.

Subtitled 'Strings In Motion' it is again orchestrated by British composer Ben Foskett. Unlike multisampled individual notes and articulations of generic, 'play it yourself' orchestral libraries, Evo Grid 3 captures ensemble playing in a specific style.

Far from the bombast of blockbuster, trailer-style playing, this Kontakt library is all about contemporary, and coolly subtle pulses and textures in the vein of modern minimalists such as John Adams and Steve Reich.

The 37 tempo-locked 'evolutions' (that require over 20GB of disk space) can be combined in numerous ways, and frankly they sound quite beautiful.